Solana ETF decision delay by SEC: analysts say SOL and XRP still the best altcoins to buy before november

Solana’s highly anticipated ETF proposal has hit a pause.

The SEC announced it would delay its decision, citing the need for more thorough review of market infrastructure, investor protections, and liquidity standards.

Traders had hoped the regulator would fast-track approval following the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier this year, but the cautious stance didn’t come as a complete surprise.

ETF delays are common in crypto. Regulators typically take multiple review cycles before granting approval, often waiting for liquidity benchmarks and investor safeguards to align.

For Solana, the decision reflects more on process than fundamentals. While the delay briefly weighed on sentiment, analysts say it does not alter the longer-term trajectory.

Solana remains one of the fastest, most scalable blockchains in the industry, and its ecosystem continues to grow despite regulatory setbacks.

With XRP also riding a surge of institutional inflows, both assets remain top-tier altcoins for accumulation before November.

And while majors like SOL and XRP dominate headlines, presale projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are generating urgency that investors say is impossible to ignore.

Solana’s fundamentals remain intact

The delay should be seen in context. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum faced repeated postponements before their ETFs were finally approved.

In each case, adoption advanced during the waiting period, and the eventual approvals acted as catalysts for fresh inflows.

Analysts expect Solana to follow a similar pattern, noting that its fundamentals remain unchanged.

On-chain data highlights Solana’s resilience. Daily active users remain among the highest in the market, transaction volumes consistently rank in the millions, and decentralised applications across gaming, NFTs, and DeFi continue to attract attention.

This blend of speed, cost efficiency, and cultural relevance has given Solana a reputation as the “fast culture chain,” allowing it to remain a leader even during broader market slowdowns.

For investors, the delay is frustrating but not damaging. It reinforces a simple truth: approval may take time, but Solana’s trajectory toward mainstream recognition remains on track.



XRP’s steady institutional inflows

XRP, often considered a rival in the “top altcoin” conversation, is also benefiting from renewed institutional interest.

Following its partial legal clarity in 2024, XRP re-entered portfolios across hedge funds and global payment providers.

Its integration into cross-border settlement systems has given it a utility-driven moat, ensuring demand extends beyond speculative trading.

Recent data from CoinShares confirms that XRP has been one of the most consistent beneficiaries of inflows this year, ranking just behind Ethereum and Solana among altcoins.

Analysts highlight that even without an ETF, XRP’s legal clarity and adoption curve make it a strong buy before November.

Its steady performance, coupled with global partnerships, adds stability to portfolios already exposed to more volatile assets.

While majors like SOL and XRP offer stability and liquidity, presales are where asymmetry still lives.

As final rounds approach, analysts warn MAGACOIN FINANCE may never be this accessible again.

With projections of 10,600 ROI , urgency is building as both whales and retail fight for allocations.

Traders argue this presale is the exact setup that historically separates average gains from legendary wealth-building opportunities.

MAGACOIN FINANCE stands apart because of how it merges meme-driven branding with rigorous structural legitimacy.

The HashEx audit has been completed, CertiK verification is in progress, and tokenomics have been engineered to align with retail investors: 60% allocated to presale buyers, only 1% reserved for the team.

Add to this a surging community of 25,000+ members and 13,500+ verified investors, and the scale is undeniable.

What makes this presale compelling is timing. As regulatory delays create uncertainty in majors, retail traders and whales alike are piling into projects that can deliver immediate momentum.

The urgency around MAGACOIN FINANCE is both cultural and mathematical: scarcity is built into the design, and credibility is backed by audits.

That combination is rare, and it explains why this presale is being called a once-per-cycle opportunity.

Balancing majors with presales

Analysts stress the importance of balance in volatile conditions. Majors like Solana and XRP provide the liquidity and resilience needed to anchor portfolios.

Their ecosystems, adoption stories, and institutional inflows mean they are unlikely to fade, even in the face of regulatory hurdles.

Presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE, however, provide the asymmetric upside that can multiply capital in ways majors no longer can.

This dual approach mirrors strategies from past cycles.

In 2021, many investors paired Ethereum with Solana or Avalanche to capture both stability and early growth.

In 2017, portfolios blended Bitcoin with emerging DeFi tokens that later became blue chips.

In 2025, analysts say the formula looks similar: combine established assets like SOL and XRP with promising presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE to capture both safety and explosive upside.

Conclusion

The SEC’s delay on Solana’s ETF decision may frustrate short-term traders, but the fundamentals of both SOL and XRP remain strong.

Institutional inflows, vibrant communities, and deepening adoption position them as some of the best altcoins to buy before November.

At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s final presale rounds, 10,600 ROI projections, and rapidly growing community are creating urgency that few investors can ignore.

Together, they highlight the opportunity of late 2025: anchor portfolios with majors while securing asymmetric bets in credible presales.

Solana, XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE may represent three very different narratives, but for investors, they share one thing in common, the potential to define the next chapter of crypto’s bull market.

The post Solana ETF decision delay by SEC: analysts say SOL and XRP still the best altcoins to buy before november appeared first on Invezz