TLDR Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and other managers update filings for Solana ETFs. Solana ETFs could be approved in the next two weeks after regulatory updates. New Solana ETFs will directly track the asset’s price and offer staking rewards. The SEC’s new crypto ETF rules could speed up the approval of Solana ETFs. A series of [...] The post Solana ETFs Could Arrive in Weeks After Amended Filings appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and other managers update filings for Solana ETFs. Solana ETFs could be approved in the next two weeks after regulatory updates. New Solana ETFs will directly track the asset’s price and offer staking rewards. The SEC’s new crypto ETF rules could speed up the approval of Solana ETFs. A series of [...] The post Solana ETFs Could Arrive in Weeks After Amended Filings appeared first on CoinCentral.

Solana ETFs Could Arrive in Weeks After Amended Filings

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/28 02:57

TLDR

  • Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and other managers update filings for Solana ETFs.
  • Solana ETFs could be approved in the next two weeks after regulatory updates.
  • New Solana ETFs will directly track the asset’s price and offer staking rewards.
  • The SEC’s new crypto ETF rules could speed up the approval of Solana ETFs.

A series of recent amended filings from major asset managers, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and BlackRock, have raised expectations for the arrival of Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These filings suggest that spot Solana ETFs, which could include staking features, may be approved in the coming weeks. The updates to these filings follow regulatory discussions and provide more details on how staking will be implemented, signaling significant progress in the approval process.

Asset Managers Update Filings for Solana ETFs

Several well-known asset managers, such as Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and VanEck, have recently amended their filings for proposed Solana ETFs. The amendments offer clearer details about staking activities, particularly regarding how the funds would stake Solana (SOL) tokens to earn yield.

This is a notable feature, as the ability to stake assets can attract more investor interest by providing additional returns beyond price appreciation.

Fidelity’s revised filing reveals that the firm intends to stake some or all of its Solana holdings to generate additional yield. This aligns with the growing trend of ETFs offering not just exposure to the price movements of cryptocurrencies, but also opportunities for income through staking rewards. Other firms, including VanEck and Grayscale, have also made similar amendments to their filings.

SEC Collaboration and Positive Signs of Approval

The recent updates are seen by analysts as a sign of constructive dialogue between asset managers and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, the latest filings show “positive back and forth” between the issuers and the SEC. Seyffart’s assessment suggests that Solana ETFs may soon make their way onto exchanges.

Analysts believe that these filings indicate a quicker approval timeline, with some suggesting that the ETFs could be available within the next few weeks. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, has expressed optimism, stating that these funds could be approved in the next two weeks. Such a quick approval could be a result of the SEC’s recent changes to its listing standards for crypto ETFs, which have sped up the approval process for these products.

The Role of Staking in Solana ETFs

Staking is a key component of these proposed Solana ETFs. It allows holders of Solana tokens to earn rewards by participating in the network’s consensus mechanism. This feature would add an additional incentive for investors, particularly those seeking passive income from their holdings. As staking is integrated into the ETFs, it could offer a unique opportunity for exposure to Solana, along with a yield-generating aspect.

While some ETFs already offer indirect exposure to Solana, such as those holding a basket of various cryptocurrencies, these new products aim to directly track Solana’s price while providing staking rewards. This dual offering is expected to appeal to a wider range of investors, particularly those looking to leverage both Solana’s price movements and staking returns.

Existing Solana ETF Products and the Market Landscape

Some ETFs that provide Solana exposure have already been launched. For example, Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF now includes Solana alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. The SEC also recently approved similar mixed offerings from Grayscale. 

Furthermore, REX-Osprey launched a Solana staking fund in July, which currently holds over $300 million in assets. Despite these developments, the new filings from asset managers suggest a more direct, transparent approach to Solana ETFs, particularly those with staking capabilities.

As the market continues to evolve, these new Solana ETFs could play a key role in shaping how investors engage with the cryptocurrency. If approved, they would likely bring more institutional attention to Solana, potentially driving further interest in both the asset and the broader crypto market.

The post Solana ETFs Could Arrive in Weeks After Amended Filings appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1267-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.01529-0.45%
Union
U$0.010327-0.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005512+2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181+0.68%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4204+0.09%
Pi Network
PI$0.26613-1.36%
VeChain
VET$0.02184-1.66%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K