Solana Eyes $217 Target as Triangle Breakout Forms

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 23:13
Key Insights:

  • Solana aims for $217 as a triangle breakout targets $255 if resistance at $205 breaks.
  • Analysts suggest a dip to $206 before potential upward movement towards $217 for Solana.
  • Solana’s leadership strengthens blockchain’s growth potential and technical development.
Solana Eyes $217 Target as Triangle Breakout Continues to Form

Solana ($SOL) is currently in the midst of a technical setup that may push its price toward $217. Traders are closely watching its movements as the cryptocurrency continues to form a triangle pattern, with the potential for a breakout.

Testing the $205 Resistance Level

Solana is facing resistance around the $205 mark, which has become a key level in recent days. According to analyst Lark Davis, the price is aiming to get above the $205 level at the top of the triangle. 

The cryptocurrency has attempted to break past this level several times but has yet to maintain a decisive push above it. Davis mentioned that the volume behind this current move is not as high as the previous breakout attempt last week.

$SOL Upward Movement | Source: X

He added that analysts have to observe if the bulls can step it up, suggesting that further upward movement will depend on stronger buying interest. The triangle pattern indicates that a breakout could occur soon, with a target price of $255 if the price can break above this level.

Support Levels and Potential Dip

Despite the optimistic outlook, some analysts believe that $SOL could experience a slight dip before a rebound. Based on Ali_charts, he pointed out that the cryptocurrency may dip to $206 before testing the $217 target. 

This potential dip would allow the price to gather strength before making another push higher. The market’s reaction to this support level will be crucial for the next move. If Solana fails to hold above $206, further declines could follow, though the overall sentiment still leans toward upward momentum.

Upward Momentum | Source: X

As of press time, Solana’s price is $208.49, with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.57 billion. Solana is down 1.26% in the last 24 hours.

Strong Growth for Solana with Key Leadership Contributions

Furthermore, Analyst Miles Deutscher’s recent research report on Solana illuminates the blockchain’s core leadership and their contributions to its development. The report, compiled with data from over 65 top crypto sources, outlines key contributions from Solana’s leadership. 

The CEO, Anatoly Yakovenko, is credited with authoring the Proof of History (PoH) whitepaper and establishing its architecture. Greg Fitzgerald, the CTO, advocated for Rust and led the PoH’s initial implementation. 

Stephen Akridge played a vital role in GPU-accelerated signature verification, and Raj Gokal focused on ecosystem growth and business development. Eric Williams, the Chief Scientist, manages data science and token economics. The analysts project continued growth for Solana with strong leadership and technical advancements.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-eyes-217-target/

