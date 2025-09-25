The post Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are scanning the market for the best crypto to buy now, and two names are catching the spotlight. Solana is trading in the $236 to $239 range, with analysts forecasting a potential climb to $500. The recent $700M SOL exchange purchase from Forward Industries has pushed the price upwards.  Digitap ($TAP), meanwhile, is surging on Visa card adoption and presale momentum, with its omni-bank app already live. For investors weighing established networks against fresh entrants, both Solana and Digitap make compelling cases. However, Digitap’s growth potential is stealing the headlines. Solana 2x Push to $500 Requires Network Stability Solana, a candidate for the best crypto to buy right now, has solidified its place as one of the leading smart contract platforms. A SOL jump to $500, a 2x multiple, is definitely possible, with Solana ETF approval as the likely catalyst. Whales have already shown interest, and over $2.25B USDC has been minted on the Solana network throughout September 2025.  Source: Twitter Recent reports show that stablecoin volumes on Solana have surged, with USDC transactions increasingly shifting from Ethereum to Solana due to lower costs and faster settlement. Institutional adoption is another driver. Several fintech firms are experimenting with Solana for payments and settlement trials, citing its efficiency as a competitive edge. It’s widely regarded as one of the fastest networks, with 55,000 transactions per second, while keeping fees ultra low.  Source: Forbes Meanwhile, venture capital continues to flow into Solana-native startups, adding to ecosystem value. The main risk for Solana remains its history of network outages. Although upgrades have improved reliability, past downtime still haunts investor sentiment. Analysts argue that for Solana price to push toward $500 convincingly, it must prove consistent uptime.  Network downtime could be a big issue in terms of staking and DeFi for institutional… The post Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are scanning the market for the best crypto to buy now, and two names are catching the spotlight. Solana is trading in the $236 to $239 range, with analysts forecasting a potential climb to $500. The recent $700M SOL exchange purchase from Forward Industries has pushed the price upwards.  Digitap ($TAP), meanwhile, is surging on Visa card adoption and presale momentum, with its omni-bank app already live. For investors weighing established networks against fresh entrants, both Solana and Digitap make compelling cases. However, Digitap’s growth potential is stealing the headlines. Solana 2x Push to $500 Requires Network Stability Solana, a candidate for the best crypto to buy right now, has solidified its place as one of the leading smart contract platforms. A SOL jump to $500, a 2x multiple, is definitely possible, with Solana ETF approval as the likely catalyst. Whales have already shown interest, and over $2.25B USDC has been minted on the Solana network throughout September 2025.  Source: Twitter Recent reports show that stablecoin volumes on Solana have surged, with USDC transactions increasingly shifting from Ethereum to Solana due to lower costs and faster settlement. Institutional adoption is another driver. Several fintech firms are experimenting with Solana for payments and settlement trials, citing its efficiency as a competitive edge. It’s widely regarded as one of the fastest networks, with 55,000 transactions per second, while keeping fees ultra low.  Source: Forbes Meanwhile, venture capital continues to flow into Solana-native startups, adding to ecosystem value. The main risk for Solana remains its history of network outages. Although upgrades have improved reliability, past downtime still haunts investor sentiment. Analysts argue that for Solana price to push toward $500 convincingly, it must prove consistent uptime.  Network downtime could be a big issue in terms of staking and DeFi for institutional…

2025/09/25
Crypto investors are scanning the market for the best crypto to buy now, and two names are catching the spotlight. Solana is trading in the $236 to $239 range, with analysts forecasting a potential climb to $500. The recent $700M SOL exchange purchase from Forward Industries has pushed the price upwards. 

Digitap ($TAP), meanwhile, is surging on Visa card adoption and presale momentum, with its omni-bank app already live. For investors weighing established networks against fresh entrants, both Solana and Digitap make compelling cases. However, Digitap’s growth potential is stealing the headlines.

Solana 2x Push to $500 Requires Network Stability

Solana, a candidate for the best crypto to buy right now, has solidified its place as one of the leading smart contract platforms. A SOL jump to $500, a 2x multiple, is definitely possible, with Solana ETF approval as the likely catalyst. Whales have already shown interest, and over $2.25B USDC has been minted on the Solana network throughout September 2025. 

Recent reports show that stablecoin volumes on Solana have surged, with USDC transactions increasingly shifting from Ethereum to Solana due to lower costs and faster settlement.

Institutional adoption is another driver. Several fintech firms are experimenting with Solana for payments and settlement trials, citing its efficiency as a competitive edge. It’s widely regarded as one of the fastest networks, with 55,000 transactions per second, while keeping fees ultra low. 

Meanwhile, venture capital continues to flow into Solana-native startups, adding to ecosystem value. The main risk for Solana remains its history of network outages. Although upgrades have improved reliability, past downtime still haunts investor sentiment. Analysts argue that for Solana price to push toward $500 convincingly, it must prove consistent uptime. 

Network downtime could be a big issue in terms of staking and DeFi for institutional clients. Network downtime means that transactions cannot be processed and funds cannot be sent or withdrawn. 

Digitap’s Visa Integration and Presale Momentum

While Solana thrives as a blockchain ecosystem, Digitap is taking a very different approach by merging TradFi and crypto into a single consumer product. The project positions itself as the world’s first omni-bank, offering offshore accounts, multi-currency IBANs, fiat to crypto conversion, and payment cards. Importantly, Digitap isn’t a future promise; its app is already live on both iOS and Android, a rarity in the presale world.

The presale currently prices $TAP at $0.0125, with the next round increasing to $0.0159. Nearly $175,000 has been raised, showing early traction. Digitap has also completed a smart contract audit with Coinsult, reinforcing its credibility. Yet the biggest feature attracting attention is Visa and Apple Pay integration to cater to a new demographic of remote workers and digital nomads.  

Users can create unlimited virtual cards, link them to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and spend their crypto balances at millions of merchants worldwide. This instantly solves a pain point, turning digital assets into everyday spending power. Digitap also emphasizes privacy, offering regulated offshore accounts that provide legal asset protection.

Tokenomics are designed for sustainability. The supply is capped at 2B tokens. Fifty percent of platform profits are used to buy back and burn tokens, reducing supply over time. Presale participants can also access staking rewards of up to 124% APR, offering additional incentives to hold. 

Solana vs Digitap: Two Different Paths to Growth

The best crypto to buy now depends on whether an investor prioritizes infrastructure strength or product-driven adoption. Solana has momentum, strong developer activity, and institutional pilots that could propel it toward $500. Digitap, meanwhile, offers a live omni-bank app, Visa integration, and scarcity-driven tokenomics at just $0.0125 per token.

Digitap’s Visa integration could secure it an edge for investors looking for 10x returns within a short time span. It offers early bird pricing and huge growth potential. But investors don’t have to choose one or the other. 

Solana can anchor a portfolio with platform reliability, while Digitap provides asymmetric upside for those willing to take on presale risk. Together, they reflect the two faces of crypto’s future – scalable infrastructure and everyday usability. 

