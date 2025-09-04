Solana Foundation Backs Solaris Accelerator Season 2 Expansion

Key Points: Solana Foundation backs Solaris Accelerator Season 2, targeting entrepreneurs in Asia.

Focus on tech sectors like AI and Internet Capital Markets.

Mental engagement from Solana leaders; strong institutional support.

The Solana Chinese community Solar, HackQuest, and Sonic SVM have inaugurated the Solaris Accelerator’s second season in September, supported by the Solana Foundation with events in Singapore, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

This initiative cultivates early-stage projects in AI and payments, shaping Solana’s Asia presence and reinforcing sector-focused mentorship and post-program investment opportunities.

Strategic Mentorship Drives Success in Solaris Accelerator

The accelerator focuses on supporting early-stage projects in Internet Capital Markets, AI, and Payments, providing comprehensive mentorship and resource backing. Notably, this initiative seeks to position Solana’s technological framework strongly within these sectors. The first cohort saw success, with 4 out of 7 teams securing follow-on funding, indicating a promising trajectory for participant startups.

Market response, thus far, has been primarily positive from industry insiders though public reactions are nuanced. The spotlight on strategic regions paired with expert involvement is generating excitement in the blockchain and crypto communities. Executives and investors view this as a pivotal step in securing Solana’s relevance and impact within Asian markets.

“Solaris is the leading Solana Accelerator, designed to empower Chinese Crypto founders globally, supported by the Solana Foundation,” said Lily Liu, Chairperson of the Solana Foundation.

Solana’s Strong Performance and Analyst Insights

Did you know? Previous Solaris cohorts have facilitated strategic partnerships and hackathon wins, contributing notably to Solana’s adoption across Asia, which set precedence for the accelerator’s success.

Solana (SOL), now priced at $208.71, holds a market cap of $112.92 billion with a market dominance of 2.95%. According to CoinMarketCap, its 24-hour trading volume has decreased by 38.65%, while the 30-day price change marks a substantial gain of 22.14%.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:39 UTC on September 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu Research Team suggest that the integration of emerging sectors and strong mentorship in this accelerator will enhance Solana’s technical adoption. The large-scale participation signals lucrative opportunities for investors, potentially spurring further regional development in blockchain technologies.