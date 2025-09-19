The post Solana Founder Explains How Quantum Computing Could Impact Bitcoin  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently shared his thoughts at the All-In Summit 2025 on the future of crypto, quantum computing, AI, and global finance.  His warning is clear: the quantum revolution may be closer than many realize, and Bitcoin needs to be prepared. A Major Test Ahead for Bitcoin  Yakovenko said there is roughly a …The post Solana Founder Explains How Quantum Computing Could Impact Bitcoin  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently shared his thoughts at the All-In Summit 2025 on the future of crypto, quantum computing, AI, and global finance.  His warning is clear: the quantum revolution may be closer than many realize, and Bitcoin needs to be prepared. A Major Test Ahead for Bitcoin  Yakovenko said there is roughly a …

Solana Founder Explains How Quantum Computing Could Impact Bitcoin

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/19 20:39
Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently shared his thoughts at the All-In Summit 2025 on the future of crypto, quantum computing, AI, and global finance. 

His warning is clear: the quantum revolution may be closer than many realize, and Bitcoin needs to be prepared.

A Major Test Ahead for Bitcoin 

Yakovenko said there is roughly a 50/50 chance of a quantum breakthrough in the next five years, driven by the rapid pace of AI development.

He emphasized the need for preparation saying: “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant cryptographic stack, now is the time to migrate.”

Despite the risks, Anatoly highlighted the massive opportunities quantum computing offers- “Quantum computing is such a massive unlock in terms of how much we can process that it’s going to be as big of a wealth creator as AI, if we pull it off.”

When asked about AI’s role in crypto, he admitted that it is hard to pinpoint exact applications today, but the opportunities are significant.

Bitcoin’s Resilience to Attacks

Yakovenko also addressed concerns about Bitcoin’s ability to survive major shocks, including attacks from state-backed actors.

“I think Bitcoin is resilient to these entities collapsing. It’s not going to be without painful risk to people who own Bitcoin. But it’ll survive, and all the properties of Bitcoin that people value will remain through that transition,” he said. 

He noted that Bitcoin’s simplicity and proof-of-work design make it strong against attacks. As long as it remains accessible to anyone in a fair, global market, it can withstand shocks without breaking.

Expert Views on Quantum Threats

Other crypto leaders have also spoken about the quantum threat.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warns that by around 2040, quantum computers could break today’s cryptography, with a roughly 20% chance this could occur even earlier, before 2030.

Tether’s CEO Ardoino says Bitcoin will likely adopt quantum-resistant addresses, letting users secure funds before quantum threats emerge. 

Michael Saylor called fears of quantum attacks mostly marketing hype. He said even if extremely powerful quantum computers existed, companies like Google or Microsoft would not use them because of the risk to global systems and their own business.

Adam Back added that current quantum computers are not a real threat to Bitcoin, but they could become one in the next 20 years. He said advances in quantum computing may eventually require Bitcoin holders to move their funds to quantum-resistant addresses and could even reveal whether Satoshi Nakamoto is still active.

It seems like Bitcoin’s long-term survival may depend on adopting quantum-proof solutions. 

