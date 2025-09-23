At press time, SOL is trading near $218, slightly down on the day after dipping as low as $212. Despite […] The post Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320 appeared first on Coindoo.At press time, SOL is trading near $218, slightly down on the day after dipping as low as $212. Despite […] The post Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320 appeared first on Coindoo.

Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/23 23:02
NEAR
NEAR$3.053+6.04%
Solana
SOL$218.49-0.74%

At press time, SOL is trading near $218, slightly down on the day after dipping as low as $212. Despite the short-term pullback, analysts suggest that the token remains positioned for further gains.

Popular market watcher Ali noted that Solana’s recent decline successfully retested the $210 breakout level, reinforcing it as a strong base. He now projects a move toward $320 if momentum holds.

Technical indicators reflect a mixed picture. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 47.6, cooling off from overbought conditions earlier this month. This suggests selling pressure has eased, leaving room for potential upside if buying interest returns.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech

Solana’s price action has been consolidating above its breakout level, with the $210-$220 range emerging as an important battleground between bulls and bears. A decisive push above $240 could set the stage for higher targets in line with Fibonacci extensions, with $270 and $320 as notable resistance levels.

The broader crypto market’s direction will likely play a role in Solana’s trajectory, but for now, traders are closely watching whether SOL can turn this retest into the start of its next rally phase.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320 appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed B-Corp now pivoting to an XRP-centric treasury, said on September 16 it has structured its mining and treasury operations so that it can acquire the token “at up to a 65% discount” to prevailing market prices—by mining other proof-of-work assets and swapping those mined tokens. VivoPower Doubles Down On XRP The […]
B
B$0.35063-11.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8772+1.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121+2.62%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 10:00
Partager
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.017487+49.48%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1285+8.08%
Xphere
XP$0.0128+0.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch