Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

2025/09/18 04:08
TLDR

  • Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value.
  • These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply.
  • Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens.
  • Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve.
  • Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential.

Corporate treasuries based on Solana have surpassed $4 billion as companies continue to accumulate the cryptocurrency. Data from the Strategic Solana Reserve tracker revealed that Solana-based corporate reserves reached 17.11 million tokens, worth $4.03 billion. These reserves now make up almost 3% of the total circulating supply of Solana’s SOL tokens.

Forward Industries Leads the Charge with Major Solana Investment

Forward Industries stands as the largest holder among corporate Solana treasuries, with more than 6.8 million SOL tokens, valued at $1.61 billion. The company formed its Solana reserve on September 8, drawing investment from firms like Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto. As a result, Galaxy Digital purchased as much as $306 million worth of Solana tokens in a single day.

Forward Industries’ move follows a broader trend of increasing corporate interest in Solana. The project saw a wave of new investments, signaling a strong belief in the blockchain’s potential. The reserve formation by Forward Industries has accelerated Solana’s integration into corporate portfolios. “Solana represents a fast, scalable blockchain, and this reserve builds on its long-term potential,” said a representative from Forward Industries.

Helius Medical Technologies Joins the Solana Reserve Movement

In addition to Forward Industries, Helius Medical Technologies has also entered the Solana reserve scene. The company unveiled a $500 million Solana treasury reserve, which has attracted backing from Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Pantera Capital, a crypto venture fund, emphasized Solana’s efficiency, calling it the “fastest, cheapest, and most-performing” blockchain network.

Helius’ $500 million move reflects growing confidence in Solana among institutional players. Their investment is part of a broader trend where crypto ventures are increasingly backing Solana’s potential. Pantera Capital’s CEO, Dan Morehead, revealed that his firm holds a $1.1 billion position in Solana, further underlining its strong appeal in the corporate treasury space.

Bitcoin, Ether Reserves Lead Over Solana

Despite the rapid rise of Solana corporate treasuries, they still lag far behind reserves built on Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin reserves total 3.71 million BTC, worth roughly $428 billion, representing about 17% of the total Bitcoin supply. Similarly, corporate entities hold nearly 5 million ETH, valued at over $22 billion, with an additional 6.77 million ETH in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), worth over $30 billion.

While Solana’s growth has been impressive, it still faces a long road before catching up with the larger reserves in Bitcoin and Ether. However, its rapid adoption among corporate treasuries signals a promising future for the blockchain.

The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.

