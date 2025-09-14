Solana Holders Looking For The Next 100x Investment Back This Trending Meme Coin After Global Attention

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/14 23:31
MAY
MAY$0.05196+11.09%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5508-1.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002626-3.66%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002182-0.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-2.02%
Layer Brett

The post Solana Holders Looking For The Next 100x Investment Back This Trending Meme Coin After Global Attention appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto investors are always chasing the next big thing, and right now, Solana holders are scouting fresh opportunities beyond the established giants. While Solana has had an impressive run, many believe its growth ceiling may be nearing. This has led attention to a surprising contender: Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a meme coin fused with Ethereum Layer 2 utility that has been turning heads in presale.

Why Solana investors are diversifying

Solana has cemented itself as one of the strongest altcoins in recent years, powering DeFi, NFTs and countless dApps. Its speed and relatively low fees have earned it a loyal community. Yet, with a multi-billion dollar market cap already, the chances of pulling off another 100x are slim. Investors chasing the next 100x altcoin are increasingly open to projects with smaller caps and explosive upside potential.

This is where Layer Brett enters the picture. With a presale price of just $0.0055, the upside potential is massive compared to Solana’s current valuation. Unlike Solana, which has already been widely adopted, Layer Brett is still at the ground floor—making it appealing to those who want to be early rather than late.

Layer Brett

What makes Layer Brett different

Unlike typical meme tokens that offer hype without utility, Layer Brett is designed to combine viral energy with real blockchain power. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers fast, scalable, and low-cost transactions while still anchored to Ethereum’s security. That gives it a clear edge over older meme tokens, and even positions it as an alternative to established ecosystems.

Key highlights include:

  • Ultra-low gas fees and near instant transaction speeds
  • Massive staking rewards in tens of thousands of percent for early buyers
  • Meme culture appeal with a community-first focus
  • A $1 million giveaway to fuel adoption and visibility
  • Future integrations with NFTs, gamified staking, and DAO governance

This blend of fun and function makes $LBRETT stand out as more than just a meme coin—it’s positioned as a serious Layer 2 player with room to evolve.

Why Solana holders are taking notice

Investors who enjoyed early success with Solana know the value of catching a project before it explodes. With Solana now more mature, it may deliver steady gains, but not the life-changing multiples early adopters crave. Layer Brett, by contrast, is still in its infancy, giving it space to run.

Online discussions and crypto forums are already buzzing, with many Solana whales reportedly diversifying into $LBRETT to secure early exposure. The presale structure is straightforward—connect a wallet like MetaMask, buy with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and begin staking right away. The ease of use combined with oversized APYs makes it highly attractive compared to simply holding a top-10 coin.

Layer Brett

Conclusion: Two different strategies

For investors who want stability and proven performance, Solana remains a solid hold. It has weathered market downturns, delivered real use cases, and earned its place among the top altcoins. But for those looking at the best crypto to buy now with genuine 100x potential, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is emerging as a clear candidate. With presale still live and prices low, it offers the kind of asymmetric opportunity that defines the winners of each crypto bull run.

Solana may continue to grow, but the next legendary story could very well be written by Layer Brett, the meme coin with real utility, massive upside, and the potential to rival some of the most memorable breakout tokens in crypto history.

Discover more about Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: https://twitter.com/LayerBrett

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0748+0.08%
Everscale
EVER$0.01634+14.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0852-5.33%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.764-4.16%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014461-4.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0852-5.33%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001757+0.51%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$306.26-1.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position