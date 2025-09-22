The post Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin & Zexpire Are This Year’s Hottest Crypto Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin and the newly launched Zexpire have emerged as the most talked-about tokens of the year, dominating trading desks, social feeds and analyst notes alike. Record volumes, sharp price swings and a flurry of partnership announcements have pushed these five names to the front of the cryptocurrency market, outpacing hundreds of rivals that have struggled to capture comparable attention. Behind the surge stands a mix of technical upgrades, viral endorsements and fresh utility promises. Solana is drawing notice for faster transaction speeds, Hyperliquid for its decentralized exchange model, Chainlink for expanded real-world data feeds, Dogecoin for renewed celebrity mentions and payment pilots, while Zexpire gains traction through a time-based burn mechanism aimed at keeping supply in check. Together, the group is shaping this year’s narrative on where capital and curiosity are flowing next in digital finance. $ZX Early Access: First Token for Profiting from Volatility Zexpire is turning heads as its $ZX token launches at just $0.003, giving early investors a ground-floor entry before the listing price of $0.025 — nearly 800% upside. Crypto analysts are watching closely — options trading is one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, with $3B in daily volume and rising. Zexpire is a 0DTE DeFi protocol, making options as simple as a one-click daily prediction game. It is also the first platform that lets traders earn directly from crypto volatility. Instead of betting on direction, users face a simple daily choice: will Bitcoin stay within range, or break out? Losses are capped, no margin calls, no liquidations — just a one-click, fixed-risk way to turn volatility into profit. And every play requires $ZX, so the demand for the token is built in from day one. Early buyers get the best price and unlock: APR staking rewards before TGE … The post Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin & Zexpire Are This Year’s Hottest Crypto Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin and the newly launched Zexpire have emerged as the most talked-about tokens of the year, dominating trading desks, social feeds and analyst notes alike. Record volumes, sharp price swings and a flurry of partnership announcements have pushed these five names to the front of the cryptocurrency market, outpacing hundreds of rivals that have struggled to capture comparable attention. Behind the surge stands a mix of technical upgrades, viral endorsements and fresh utility promises. Solana is drawing notice for faster transaction speeds, Hyperliquid for its decentralized exchange model, Chainlink for expanded real-world data feeds, Dogecoin for renewed celebrity mentions and payment pilots, while Zexpire gains traction through a time-based burn mechanism aimed at keeping supply in check. Together, the group is shaping this year’s narrative on where capital and curiosity are flowing next in digital finance. $ZX Early Access: First Token for Profiting from Volatility Zexpire is turning heads as its $ZX token launches at just $0.003, giving early investors a ground-floor entry before the listing price of $0.025 — nearly 800% upside. Crypto analysts are watching closely — options trading is one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, with $3B in daily volume and rising. Zexpire is a 0DTE DeFi protocol, making options as simple as a one-click daily prediction game. It is also the first platform that lets traders earn directly from crypto volatility. Instead of betting on direction, users face a simple daily choice: will Bitcoin stay within range, or break out? Losses are capped, no margin calls, no liquidations — just a one-click, fixed-risk way to turn volatility into profit. And every play requires $ZX, so the demand for the token is built in from day one. Early buyers get the best price and unlock: APR staking rewards before TGE …

Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin & Zexpire Are This Year’s Hottest Crypto Picks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 00:44
RealLink
REAL$0.06272-0.97%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04374-0.38%
GET
GET$0.00722-2.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.9844-0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00189-1.20%

Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin and the newly launched Zexpire have emerged as the most talked-about tokens of the year, dominating trading desks, social feeds and analyst notes alike. Record volumes, sharp price swings and a flurry of partnership announcements have pushed these five names to the front of the cryptocurrency market, outpacing hundreds of rivals that have struggled to capture comparable attention.

Behind the surge stands a mix of technical upgrades, viral endorsements and fresh utility promises. Solana is drawing notice for faster transaction speeds, Hyperliquid for its decentralized exchange model, Chainlink for expanded real-world data feeds, Dogecoin for renewed celebrity mentions and payment pilots, while Zexpire gains traction through a time-based burn mechanism aimed at keeping supply in check. Together, the group is shaping this year’s narrative on where capital and curiosity are flowing next in digital finance.

$ZX Early Access: First Token for Profiting from Volatility

Zexpire is turning heads as its $ZX token launches at just $0.003, giving early investors a ground-floor entry before the listing price of $0.025 — nearly 800% upside.

Crypto analysts are watching closely — options trading is one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, with $3B in daily volume and rising.

Zexpire is a 0DTE DeFi protocol, making options as simple as a one-click daily prediction game. It is also the first platform that lets traders earn directly from crypto volatility.

Instead of betting on direction, users face a simple daily choice: will Bitcoin stay within range, or break out? Losses are capped, no margin calls, no liquidations — just a one-click, fixed-risk way to turn volatility into profit. And every play requires $ZX, so the demand for the token is built in from day one.

Early buyers get the best price and unlock:

  • APR staking rewards before TGE

  • Cashback on gameplay

  • Loyalty bonuses

  • Exclusive airdrops and beta access

To keep long-term value climbing, Zexpire has built in a deflationary model: 20% of fees are burned, buybacks support price, and multi-chain availability (Base, Solana, TON, Tron) makes adoption seamless.

Each funding stage increases the price — the earliest buyers capture the steepest discount. $ZX at $0.003 won’t last.

Buy $ZX Now for the Steepest Discount

Solana: The Speed-Run Crypto Chasing New Highs

Born in 2017 from the mind of former Qualcomm and Dropbox engineer Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana was built to fix the sluggish pace and high costs long associated with older blockchains. Its clever time-stamping approach lets the network check the order of events almost instantly, pushing through more than 50,000 transfers every second while keeping fees almost negligible. Since the public launch in 2020, this turbocharged design has drawn a flood of developers who are building everything from online games to digital-collectible markets, all keen to tap a platform that feels as quick as the apps people already use daily.

That raw speed has translated into headline-grabbing numbers. With a market value topping $103 billion in early January and a price that rocketed over 600 percent since mid-2021, Solana now sits among the five largest digital coins. Fans tout it as an “Ethereum killer,” praising lower costs and smoother traffic, while rivals such as Cardano, Polkadot and Avalanche race to keep up. Still, glitches—including short network outages—have shown that pushing the limits brings its own hurdles, and the crowded field of smart-contract platforms leaves no room for complacency.

Hyperliquid’s HYPE: From Breakout Buzz to Long-Term Blockchain Star

Hyperliquid arrived in late 2024 with a promise of fee-free trading and a stake-based network secured by its HYPE coin. The launch was electric, sending the token into the top-30 ranks before cooling near $25. Its whitepaper casts the project as a fully on-chain financial playground where builders can create smooth, fast apps without sacrificing everyday ease of use—a vision that has resonated with market watchers seeking simple yet powerful blockchain experiences.

Forecasts point to a lively road ahead. Riding the positive sentiment from its 2024 breakout, HYPE is tipped to average $45 in 2025, with a spirited surge possibly lifting it to $70 and sturdier pullbacks finding footing near $30. Wider adoption and fresh platform upgrades could lift the 2026 midpoint to $75, while a blue-sky run might reach $120; a tougher climate may still hold ground at $50. These numbers place HYPE alongside other growth stories such as Solana and Avalanche, yet its zero-fee trading edge and energetic community give it a distinct profile in an era when traders increasingly prize efficiency and low costs.

Chainlink’s Data Bridge: Is LINK Ready for the Next Leap?

In the bustling world of digital assets, Chainlink stands out as a trusted courier of real-world information. Its network of independent operators gathers figures such as asset prices, weather updates, or sports scores and delivers them to blockchain programs that need reliable facts before carrying out tasks. Because thousands of operators share the workload rather than a single central hub, the flow of data stays steady, accurate, and hard to disrupt—a key advantage in an industry that values resilience.

Keeping this system running is LINK, the in-house token that rewards operators and settles service fees. With the wider crypto market swelling from roughly $1.6 trillion to more than $3 trillion over the past year, LINK has hovered between $20 and $25, well below the record $52.88 touched in 2021. Even so, its $15 billion valuation secures a top-tier spot among digital coins, ahead of most rivals focused on data delivery. Rising interest in exchange-traded funds tied to established names such as Bitcoin and Ether has poured fresh energy into the sector, and LINK often rides that uplift.

Dogecoin: From Internet Meme to Market Mover

Dogecoin began in 2013 as a light-hearted twist on Bitcoin, sporting a Shiba Inu mascot that captured online culture’s playful side. Created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, the coin inherited fast transaction times and an open-ended coin supply, making everyday tipping and small transfers easy. Its cheerful community has powered headline-grabbing charity drives, from sending the Jamaican bobsled team to the Winter Olympics to funding water wells in Kenya, proving that a joke coin can fuel serious impact.

Price action has been anything but dull. A frenzy of social media buzz and celebrity shout-outs pushed Dogecoin to an all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021, yet the price now hovers around half that mark. Even after the pullback, a market value near $48 billion keeps it among the world’s largest digital assets, edged only by heavyweights like Litecoin and the memetic rival Shiba Inu. Volatility remains a hallmark, and tweets from high-profile fans continue to send shockwaves through trading screens.

Conclusion

SOL, HYPE, LINK, DOGE and even DOGE again remain in heavy rotation on trading desks, backed by rising user counts and fresh partnerships. Prices swing, but volume holds, keeping the five names at the front of the crypto news cycle.

Zexpire now enters that same spotlight. The platform turns volatility into gain by asking one simple question each day: will Bitcoin stay in range or break out? A single click locks the choice, losses stay capped, and no margin calls appear. Every action runs on $ZX, which gains steady demand through fees, discounts and planned buybacks. Early entry into $ZX offers first access to those rewards, making the token a compelling new pick alongside SOL, HYPE, LINK and DOGE.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/09/solana-hyperliquid-chainlink-dogecoin-zexpire-are-this-years-hottest-crypto-picks

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.519-1.53%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12208+0.67%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00317-7.03%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003078-18.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.394-0.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.23%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26
Partager
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-8.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.16292+2.36%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003313-9.20%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Arthur Hayes Sells $5.1 Million in HYPE Tokens

Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Fed Dynamics