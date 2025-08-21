Solana Investors Shift Focus: Layer Brett Seen as the Better Passive Income Play

The Solana price has continued its impressive run in 2025, trading near $181.68 and maintaining a leading position in the crypto market. Many investors who once flocked to Solana for its scalability and low fees are now looking for the next big opportunity in passive income. That is where Layer Brett comes in.

By combining Ethereum Layer 2 speed with meme-driven community energy, Layer Brett is reshaping the memecoin landscape. With the $LBRETT crypto presale heating up, analysts believe it could be the next 100x altcoin for early backers.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Solana and Bonk

Unlike Solana, which runs on its own Layer 1 blockchain, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2, delivering near-instant and low-cost transactions. This gives $LBRETT holders the security of Ethereum while avoiding high gas fees.

Even though Solana already offers low fees, Layer Brett’s off-chain processing makes settlements even faster and more scalable. Projects like Bonk have ridden Solana’s wave of popularity, but Layer Brett sets itself apart by blending meme culture with real blockchain utility.

Key highlights include:

Built on Ethereum Layer 2: fast, secure, and affordable transactions

Presale price is just $0.0044 for early buyers

Staking rewards up to 55,000% APY for presale participants

$1 million giveaway and active community incentives

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers and outclasses Brett (original) and Bonk

During the live presale, investors can purchase the meme token $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB and instantly stake for extraordinary rewards. Current APYs are above 12,580%, with the earliest stakers seeing up to 55,000%.

These numbers far exceed what Bonk or Brett (original) can offer, as both remain dependent on speculative price action. By contrast, Layer Brett features transparent tokenomics with a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a heavy focus on staking and community rewards, ensuring real long-term value.

Why Solana and Brett (original) holders are paying attention to Layer Brett

As Solana’s price shows signs of stabilizing and Bonk struggles with volatility, passive income seekers are shifting their attention to Layer Brett. The project’s roadmap includes ecosystem growth, future exchange listings, and DAO governance, which could establish $LBRETT as a major player in both the Layer 2 and memecoin markets.

Its strong community focus, paired with campaigns like the $1 million giveaway, continues to fuel momentum and attract attention from investors across the sector.

Comparison: Layer Brett vs. Bonk, Brett (original), and other meme coins

Bonk, Brett (original), Pepe, and Shiba Inu still have their followings, but their use cases often stop at speculation. Layer Brett is different. By combining real blockchain scaling with gamified staking, NFT integration, and cross-chain plans, it positions itself as a meme coin built for more than short-term hype.

Investors are beginning to recognize that the best meme coins, like Layer Brett, pair viral energy with tangible utility, something Bonk and Brett (original) have yet to fully deliver.

