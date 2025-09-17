Solana Latest News: Is Remittix Going to 50x by January?

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 17:40
NEAR
NEAR$2.705+0.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01712-2.89%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02521--%
solana4

Solana maintains its position as a force in the fast-paced cryptocurrency space and is being labeled as one of the most promising cryptos to buy as we head into Q4 2025. Experts have identified adoption, speed and institutional demand as some of the strongest perks Solana offers.

However, another name is arising and beginning to dominate the conversation: Remittix. This fast-rising PayFi sensation is attracting strong investor interest by addressing real-world payment issues and creating a significant opportunity for those who act quickly.

Remittix

Analyzing Solana Market Strength 

The Solana (SOL) price currently stands at around $232.69, following a 30% surge over the last month. The blockchain’s efficiency and scalability continue to drive adoption across DeFi and NFTs. Following recent Solana price forecasts predicting a potential rise toward $360, institutional investors have poured in, reinforcing Solana’s reputation as a top crypto under $1,000.

Despite this growth, analysts caution that the market’s most explosive prospects often rest in early-stage projects with lower entry levels and breakthrough real-world use cases. This is an area where Remittix is making a name.

Chart213626

Source: TradingView

Can Remittix Deliver 50x Returns?

remittix

Remittix is not a mere speculative token. It is a refined DeFi project built to connect crypto with traditional finance. Savvy investors are rushing in because it facilitates direct crypto-to-bank transfers across more than 30 countries, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies. Here is one of the few projects targeting real-world adoption from day one.

Big news is that Remittix has been fully verified by the world’s top blockchain security authority and the team is now officially ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens. This stamp of approval is propelling a flood of new buyers into its presale.

Additionally, with the mobile-first wallet already undergoing beta testing, Remittix is poised to deliver seamless crypto-to-fiat transfers with real-time FX conversion, addressing the needs of freelancers, businesses and average users who require dependable payment systems with low fees.

Why Analysts See 50x Returns?

  • Global reach: Seamless crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries.
  • Multi-asset access: 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies.
  • Security confirmed: Backed by leading blockchain auditors like Certik.
  • Wallet launch: Mobile-first wallet tested by the community is now live in beta
  • Explosive presale: Over $25,9 million raised with major CEX listings already announced.
  • 15% USDT Referral Program Live for Active Users

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

PANews reported on July 9 that pump.fun tweeted that $PUMP will be officially launched on July 12 through an initial coin offering (ICO). The total supply of tokens is 1
FUNToken
FUN$0.009431-2.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-0.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007997-1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/07/09 22:08
Partager
Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users
Notcoin
NOT$0.001863-0.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.047-9.97%
Partager
PANews2025/07/03 19:50
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0.00962-6.22%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08628+0.41%
FUND
FUND$0.0175-26.47%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties