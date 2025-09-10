Solana Latest News: Why Experienced Crypto Investors Are Going All In With Trending Altcoin Remittix

2025/09/10
The latest Solana news indicates a series of factors that suggest the coin’s poised for a breakout. This rally is projected to help the Solana price recover from the months-long dip that saw its price drop below $200.

Even with the current sentiment toward Solana lately, experts are still tipping the Remittix token for better price performance this year. The projection for the Remittix price suggests it could rise to 40x this year as accumulation continues.

Here is a breakdown of the outlook on the Solana and Remittix price this year and why experts suggest adding Remittix to high-priority buying.

Solana Finds Support At $210 But Eyes Breakout To $300

The recent resurgence in support for the Solana coin is pushing it towards the $250 resistance as accumulation gains new momentum. However, with this rise in buying, experts are predicting the Solana price will reach a high of around $300 by the end of this year. This means the Solana price needs to break the $252 support, which currently appears to be a far-fetched zone.

The price action of the Solana price in the last few weeks is showing an accumulation that has seen it break the $198 resistance. However, this is a big deal for the single reason that Solana has traded under the zone for multiple weeks, turning this into a strong resistance. But, now that the price has broken beyond this zone and trading on another week above the $210 support, experts eye a $300 breakout.

Remittix Gain Market Support After $0.1 Breakout

This rising support is now tipping the Remittix token for a high ground, as experts suggest it could continue growing in the coming weeks.

With a market cap now already above $24.8 million, the sentiment around the Remittix token is now getting to the level of other top tokens. This is based on current analysis showing the Remittix token’s readiness for a significant market entrance.

Traders’ accumulation and market sentiment suggest Remittix could outperform Solana in growth this year, following these reasons:

  • Sentiment as a new utility token in the crypto payment sector
  • Nearing market entrance with growing positive reaction to the token over the last few months
  • An official wallet launch, making accumulation and trading easier and faster for retail traders and whales

With the price still at 0.1050, experts say Remittix could be the token not to miss this season as market bulls could see it surging past 100x soon.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

