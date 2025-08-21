Solana Meme Coin Price Predictions: WIF, PENGU and BONK Continue To Sell Off, Could Layer Brett Be The Reason?

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/08/21 17:10
SPONSORED POST*

SPONSORED POST*

In the world of Solana meme coin speculation, major players like BONK, PENGU, and WIF are experiencing a notable sell-off, raising questions about the next big opportunity for meme coin investors.

With the $LBRETT presale underway and analysts speculating that it could surpass the explosive performance of established tokens, excitement is building around this new contender. Layer Brett is not just another meme ecoin—it promises Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, ultra-low gas fees, and staking returns that dwarf the competition.

As the crypto market searches for the next 100x altcoin, could Layer Brett be the reason top Solana meme coins are stumbling?

Why Solana meme coin holders are watching Layer Brett

Recent price action shows that BONK, WIF, and PENGU have all seen downward pressure, as news of Layer Brett’s presale at $0.0042 per token spreads across the crypto community.

The appeal is clear. Unlike Solana meme coins, $LBRETT leverages Layer 2 scaling, making transactions cost just pennies. Based on Ethereum, it also carries the same secure smart contract ability, offering DeFi capabilities baked into the $LBRETT itself.

Layer Brett also offers explosive staking rewards, with the earliest buyers staking $LBRETT for over 25,000% APY. The APY falls as more coins are staked, currently at 6,000%, driving traders to join the presale before it falls further. Layer Brett is also running a $1 million giveaway, drawing users from major meme coin communities.

As a result, the Solana meme coin ecosystem is feeling pressure, with many speculating that liquidity is shifting to this promising Ethereum-based upstart.

Solana meme coin sell-off: Is Layer Brett the catalyst?

The sell-off of BONK, WIF, and PENGU is not occurring in isolation. BONK, once a top gainer crypto, has dropped well below its all-time high, something even its 500 billion token burn and new buyback mechanism have failed to recover. PENGU, despite a recent 10.9% monthly gain, faces bearish technical indicators and a predicted 23% drop in the coming days. WIF, whose price remains volatile and far from its all-time high, is also feeling the heat.

Analysts point to $LBRETT as a possible disruptor. Thanks to its Layer 2 crypto design, $LBRETT offers a blend of meme culture and real blockchain utility, something most traditional Solana meme coins lack.

As more investors seek staking crypto with higher APYs and decentralized governance, the appeal of Layer Brett grows.

What makes Layer Brett different from BONK, WIF, and PENGU?

Unlike BONK, WIF, and PENGU, Layer Brett is not just a meme coin. Its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation delivers faster transactions at lower costs, has no KYC and is fully transparent, and even has gamified staking and NFT integrations.

While BONK and PENGU maintain large market caps, their lack of next-generation tech leaves them vulnerable to disruption by projects like Layer Brett. The presale’s urgency—combined with best crypto presale buzz and the potential for 100x gains—has made Layer Brett a trending cryptocurrency and a top meme coin to watch.

Layer Brett: Eating Solana meme coin investments?

With Solana meme coin sell-offs and Ethereum Layer 2 excitement at a peak, Layer Brett== stands out as the best crypto to buy now for those chasing the next big crypto story. The project’s smaller market cap compared to BONK, WIF, and PENGU suggests more room for upside in the 2025 crypto bull run.

As the presale window narrows, the staking urgency and $1 million giveaway attract investors. Don’t miss the chance to stake early, earn massive rewards, and join a community where meme meets mechanism.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
PANews2025/03/16 11:12
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Ethereum treasuries hit $17b in holdings, what’s next for price?

The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply