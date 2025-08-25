Solana Meme Coin USELESS Dips Despite Coinbase Listing. Here’s Why Savvy Money Doesn’t Worry About Layer Brett

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 04:30
Threshold
T$0.01669-1.70%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00946-0.20%
Binance Coin
BNB$877.8-0.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.05784+1.75%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002221-3.43%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.263428-4.29%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358-0.55%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5662-1.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003821+6.16%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000285-2.76%
Crypto News

The Solana meme coin speculation has never been more volatile. The recent dip of USELESS after its Coinbase listing shocked traders, but for those watching the Layer 2 landscape, this is just noise. 

While the Solana meme coin markets churn, the Layer Brett presale is generating massive buzz. Analysts predict that $LBRETT could be the next big crypto to 100x, thanks to its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, real staking rewards, and viral meme energy.

Solana meme coin hype meets Layer Brett’s Layer 2 innovation

Solana meme coins like USELESS, Bonk, and Dogecoin have captured headlines with wild price swings, but their technology often lags behind. Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 scaling for lightning-fast transactions and minimal gas fees.

This means $LBRETT holders can buy and stake tokens in seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB. Unlike USELESS, which remains a pure meme play with no utility, Layer Brett delivers both meme power and real blockchain function.

Main selling points of Layer Brett:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: high speed, low cost, and scalable
  • Presale access at just $0.0047 per token
  • Staking rewards exceeding 12,580% APY for early buyers
  • $1 million giveaway and active community campaigns

Layer Brett offers significant staking rewards to early buyers

While Pepe, Shiba Inu, and USELESS rely on hype and viral trends, Layer Brett offers significant staking rewards. Early adopters can lock in APYs above 12,580%, with some reports noting over 20,000% for the fastest participants. There are no complex lock-up periods—just connect your wallet and start earning.

This user-friendly approach, combined with transparent tokenomics (10 billion max supply, 30% allocated for presale, 25% for staking), ensures that $LBRETT is designed for both fun and function. In comparison, Brett and other meme tokens like Bonk and Dogecoin have not matched this blend of high yield and utility.

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett, USELESS, and Shiba Inu

Most Solana meme coins—including USELESS and Bonk—are driven by speculation, lacking ecosystem development or real-world use cases. Layer Brett breaks that mold. Its roadmap leads to a DAO for decentralized governance and introduces gamified staking and NFT incentives.

Source: Sosovalue

This community-first ethos is attracting both meme coin enthusiasts and serious altcoin investors who want a piece of the next big crypto bull run in 2025. By contrast, Brett (the original Base meme token) and Shiba Inu have struggled to evolve beyond their initial meme status.

Despite the recent sell-off in USELESS, whales and retail buyers alike are gravitating toward Layer Brett. The project’s Ethereum Layer 2 architecture offers near-instant settlement and pennies-on-the-dollar gas fees, a sharp contrast to congested Layer 1 chains.

The ongoing $1 million giveaway and the best crypto presale incentives only accelerate adoption. As Solana, Pepe, and Dogecoin ride waves of speculative trading, Layer Brett stands out as a top meme coin with real staying power.

Catch the next 100x altcoin before the crypto bull run 2025

Layer Brett is offering a rare opportunity to buy early, stake for industry-leading rewards, and join a thriving community where meme meets mechanism. With a much lower market cap than comparison coins like Brett, USELESS, or Shiba Inu, the upside potential is immense. Don’t wait for the next Solana meme coin dip to regret missing out.

Secure your $LBRETT today and ride the wave into the next crypto bull run.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/solana-meme-coin-useless-dips-despite-coinbase-listing-heres-why-savvy-money-doesnt-worry-about-layer-brett/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BlockDAG Set for Exchange Listings That May Redefine Its 2025 Market Impact

BlockDAG Set for Exchange Listings That May Redefine Its 2025 Market Impact

When analyzing which crypto coins to watch, one of the strongest signals of future traction is a clear strategy for early exchange exposure. BlockDAG (BDAG) has confirmed a pipeline of centralized exchange (CEX) listings scheduled shortly after its mainnet rollout. This move is not just symbolic; it is expected to accelerate liquidity, expand access to markets worldwide, and bring BDAG into the spotlight of global trading platforms. With nearly $381 million raised, more than 25 billion coins sold, and a return of 2,660% since the first batch, BDAG’s numbers already speak volumes. At the current batch 29 price of $0.0276, the presale stage has created a platform where early participation could align closely with listing-driven demand. Why CEX Listings Drive Price Expansion CEX listings are one of the most influential catalysts in crypto growth. By securing places on these high-traffic platforms, BDAG ensures exposure to audiences ranging from casual traders to larger institutional buyers. This access not only boosts visibility but also builds the conditions necessary for liquidity to deepen. When liquidity expands, trading volumes rise, and price discovery tends to follow quickly. For BDAG, this means the gap between presale pricing and open market trading could become a major driver of upward pressure. Historical patterns in crypto reinforce this point: projects that combine strong fundamentals with timely exchange listings often see substantial price surges within their first weeks of public availability. The emphasis on CEX access places BDAG firmly in the spotlight of crypto coins to watch, because it demonstrates a practical roadmap for market penetration rather than relying on speculation alone. The Timing Advantage of Early Entry Another factor fueling BDAG’s appeal is the timing of its presale relative to these confirmed listing events. Securing BDAG during batch 29 at $0.0276 provides an entry point that may not be available once liquidity pools open on major exchanges. This timing advantage can be critical. With presale performance already showing a 2,660% ROI from batch 1 pricing, BDAG has demonstrated consistent upward momentum. If this trend continues, the move to multiple CEX listings could amplify that growth considerably. For early participants, the alignment between presale completion and exchange rollout creates an opportunity that extends beyond speculative buying. It positions them ahead of the market when demand inevitably increases, especially from traders who prefer to operate only on major, regulated platforms. Global Reach and Long-Term Market Positioning While early price action is a key focus, BDAG’s confirmed exchange partnerships carry broader implications for its long-term presence. By being accessible on multiple CEX platforms, BDAG will no longer be confined to niche markets but instead reach millions of traders across continents, fiat gateways, and time zones. This global accessibility helps transform BDAG into more than just a presale success story. It ensures continuous trading activity, greater resilience against market dips, and stronger positioning against competitors. Pairing this reach with nearly $381 million in presale funds raised shows that the project is preparing not just for an initial surge but for sustained adoption. In the crowded field of crypto coins to watch, few projects combine this level of presale scale with such deliberate steps toward broad market availability. This calculated approach strengthens BDAG’s case as a serious contender for long-term relevance. Final Thought BlockDAG is building its momentum on more than hype. With over 25 billion coins already sold, a presale haul nearing $381 million, and a consistent 2,660% ROI since its earliest batches, the project has established a foundation that is hard to ignore. Its upcoming centralized exchange listings provide a concrete, measurable pathway for price growth, market exposure, and global adoption. Instead of leaving its success up to chance, BDAG has outlined a plan that ties early support to tangible post-launch execution. For those watching the next big moves in crypto, BDAG stands out as a project that has already achieved measurable milestones and is preparing for its next phase with precision. The window before these listings go live could prove to be one of the most defining entry points of 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Set for Exchange Listings That May Redefine Its 2025 Market Impact appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01667-1.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.71+2.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+0.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 04:00
Partager
MAGACOIN Presale Nears Final Stage — Secure Early Access Before the Window Closes

MAGACOIN Presale Nears Final Stage — Secure Early Access Before the Window Closes

The MAGACOIN presale is entering its last phase. Early buyers can still claim access before the window closes. Act now before allocations run out.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04237-4.97%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0068-2.71%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/25 04:22
Partager
$210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market!

$210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market!

The post $210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: $210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market! Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: $210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidation-impact-10/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020486-8.22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BlockDAG Set for Exchange Listings That May Redefine Its 2025 Market Impact

MAGACOIN Presale Nears Final Stage — Secure Early Access Before the Window Closes

$210 Million Crypto Futures Liquidation Shakes Market!

Wall Street Isn’t Ready for the Next Crypto Crash, Custodia CEO Warns

Musk Aligns xAI with Industry Trend, Open-Sourcing Grok 2.5