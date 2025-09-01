Solana Meme Coins BONK & WIF Lose Steam As Layer Brett Captures All The Momentum

Solana meme coins, Bonk(BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF), are losing their shine as trading volumes dip and investor confidence weakens. In their place, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is emerging as the new force in the meme market, combining viral energy with real utility. With soaring presale success and strong community backing, LBRETT is quickly becoming the token that traders believe could outpace its Solana rivals. Here’s why it’s worth considering:

Layer Brett Shows Meme Coins Can Deliver More Than Virality

Momentum in crypto is not always about price alone. It often begins with sentiment, builds through community, and then finds support in trading activity. Layer Brett has managed to capture all three in a way that is beginning to set it apart from other meme coins.

Unlike the traditional meme setup, Layer Brett leverages Layer 2 blockchain scaling to deliver lightning-fast confirmations and ultra-low transaction costs. Anchored to Ethereum’s smart contracts, the project provides the kind of security most investors dream of.

When it comes to LBRETT’s earning potential, the numbers are impossible to ignore. With staking rewards reaching over 1,200% APY, LBRETT has drawn attention from traders hunting for value in a crowded market. For investors who want rewards tied directly to participation, this kind of return is difficult to overlook.

Moreover, Layer Brett’s recent market performance has been marked by consistent liquidity flows. This is not typical of tokens that rely solely on viral energy, which often fades after the initial surge. Instead, LBRETT’s design allows momentum to be sustained by rewarding holding behavior while also keeping market interest alive through active community campaigns.

Bonk’s (BONK) Struggles Mount Amid Sell-Offs

Bonk’s (BONK) price has crumbled, erasing nearly 25% in value across August. The token slumped to around $0.000022, signaling a sharp reversal from earlier highs and triggering alarm among traders.

A critical blow came when over $59 billion worth of BONK tokens flooded the market in early August. That massive dump triggered cascading sell orders and slashed the price by roughly 20% in less than a day.

Moreover, support around $0.000028 failed under institutional pressure. Accusations of an exit scam surfaced, with allegations that insiders, including the BONK team, dumped tokens at retail expense. That narrative has shaken confidence in BONK’s sustainability.

Whales Pool into Dogwifhat (WIF) As Bear Grip Remains

Dogwifhat (WIF) has slipped back to around $0.79, erasing most of its early August recovery. The chart now displays a double-top pattern, with the neckline at $0.6387 acting as a critical level. If that support breaks, WIF could tumble toward $0.3057, a scenario many analysts see as possible given current market conditions.

Large Dogwifhat holders, however, remain active buyers. Whales accumulated heavily near the $0.76 zone, while exchange reserves dropped. This long-term positioning offers a measure of stability, though it has yet to translate into upward momentum for WIF.

Technical indicators reinforce the caution. WIF trades well below its 50-day EMA, while the RSI has turned lower, confirming waning momentum. Together, these signals highlight the tension between whale accumulation and a market leaning bearish.

Conclusion

BONK and WIF may have set the tone for Solana memecoins, but momentum has clearly shifted to Layer Brett. Currently priced at $0.0053, the new DeFi token is drawing both retail and whale interest, making it one of the most compelling buys right now. With a fast-growing base of over 5,000 investors, Layer Brett shows why utility and strong adoption matter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
