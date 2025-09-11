Solana Momentum Builds as Pokémon TCG Leads Protocols With $2 Million Revenue Surge

2025/09/11
SecondLive
Solana momentum rises as Pokémon TCG protocols hit $2M revenue, while Nasdaq listing and whale buying boost long-term growth.

Activity across the Solana ecosystem is accelerating as new data shows rising adoption and investment. Pokémon TCG protocols recorded weekly revenues of $2 million, marking an all-time high on Solana. The surge was led by Phygitals, which accounted for $1.29 million of the total revenue.

Pokémon TCG Activity Pushes Solana Revenue Higher

According to SolanaFloor on X, the Pokémon TCG sector has become a major driver of Solana protocol revenue. The weekly total hit $2 million, the highest level recorded to date. Within that, Phygitals took the lead by generating $1.29 million.

Source: SolanaFloor/X

This growth reflects increased participation in blockchain-based trading card games. The activity is helping Solana attract a wider audience beyond decentralized finance and NFT marketplaces. Analysts note that rising game-based transactions are contributing to higher network usage and fee generation.

Community sentiment around this growth has been strong. The expansion of TCG protocols suggests new use cases that continue to add momentum to the network. Many participants view this as a sign of Solana’s maturing ecosystem.

Nasdaq Listing Expands Institutional Exposure

At the same time, Solana is gaining traction in traditional finance. SOL Strategies, a Toronto-based company, has listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol STKE. The firm holds $94 million worth of Solana in its treasury, making it one of the first Solana-focused firms to reach Wall Street.

The company also continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, while exiting the OTCQB Venture Market. Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said, “The Nasdaq listing is a major step for connecting with large U.S. investors.” She added that the company aims to expand its role in the global economy.

This development comes as institutions continue to accumulate Solana. DeFi Development Corp recently purchased nearly $40 million worth of tokens, raising its holdings above $427 million. Such moves are being interpreted as long-term positioning by large investors.

Solana Price Action and Market Sentiment Strengthen

Solana’s price has climbed above $215 and reached $226 this week, its highest level since February. Analysts attribute the rally to both whale accumulation and speculation surrounding potential exchange-traded fund approvals. The upcoming Alpenglow upgrade is also expected to increase network throughput and reduce transaction finality times.

Crypto analyst Gordon noted on X that SOL is on its way to one of the most outrageous runs we have ever seen. While some traders anticipate a push toward $250, others note that much of the institutional buying may already be reflected in the price. Targets remain between $220 and $260 in the near term.

Technical indicators have also turned positive. Solana flipped a major resistance at $210 and formed a golden cross pattern on the daily chart. With institutional demand and protocol growth, the outlook remains supported by both fundamentals and market structure.

 

