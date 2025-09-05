Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight.

Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is tipped by analysts for potential 100x gains, making it one of the most talked-about opportunities of the moment.

Why Layer Brett’s Layer 2 edge is a game changer

We all know the issues with Ethereum Layer 1: slow confirmations and gas fees that can easily jump to $10 or more. Layer Brett sidesteps that problem completely. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain, it processes transactions off-chain, keeping Ethereum’s security while delivering lightning-fast speed and near-zero costs. Think 10,000 transactions per second with fees down to pennies.

That’s a level of efficiency Solana has struggled to consistently deliver. While SOL made headlines for fast performance, it has also faced network outages and scalability challenges. By contrast, Layer Brett offers speed and security wrapped in the viral culture of meme token projects. It’s meme-born, but utility-built.

Why early buyers are rushing in

At $0.0053, Layer Brett is firmly in low cap crypto gem territory, and the presale is drawing attention for more than just the entry price. Staking rewards are massive, with early adopters locking in APYs that currently reach around 1,000%. Compare that with the returns available on SOL, and it’s clear why investors are shifting their focus.

Here’s why Layer Brett is making waves:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: High-speed, low-cost, scalable transactions.
  • Presale access: Early entry at $0.0053 per LBRETT token.
  • $2.6 million already invested.
  • Huge staking rewards: Up to 1,000% APY for presale participants.
  • Meme energy with utility: Tech-backed ERC-20 token, not just hype.
  • $1 million giveaway: Driving community growth and engagement.

These features put it ahead of most meme tokens and even set it apart from legacy altcoins. SOL may still have adoption, but it doesn’t offer this kind of immediate reward structure.

Why Layer Brett is different from Solana

The market is crowded with projects, yet Layer Brett has carved out a unique spot. While Solana (SOL) continues to attract institutional interest, its massive market cap makes another 100x move highly unlikely. For traders chasing life-changing gains, new projects like Layer Brett present the real opportunity.

It’s not just hype. The roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and interoperability features, building a full ecosystem rather than a single-use token.

The fixed supply of 10 billion tokens creates transparency and trust, and the staking system rewards holders from the very start. Unlike SOL, which relies on network adoption for long-term growth, Layer Brett delivers immediate, tangible benefits.

Conclusion: Don’t wait until it’s mainstream

The crypto bull run of 2025 is approaching, and investors are deciding where to place their bets. Solana remains a respected project, but its upside looks capped compared to new low-cap coins.

With presale pricing at just $0.0053, massive staking rewards, and the potential for 100x growth, Layer Brett is becoming one of the most exciting stories in crypto. The presale won’t last forever, and those hyper-incentivized rewards will decrease as more people join.

Don’t wait until it lists on exchanges. This is your chance to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
