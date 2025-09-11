Solana Needed 5 Years to Surpass 10M Active Wallets, But BlockDAG’s X1 Miner Has Reached 3M Even Before the Mainnet

Crypto growth often takes patience. Solana proves this point. It began in 2020, but the network needed years of DeFi seasons, NFT activity, and exchange support before it crossed 10 million active addresses in 2025.

That climb was steady and driven by developer rewards and upgrades. Still, it required a long timeline. But what happens when a project sparks such massive attention before its official launch?

That is what BlockDAG (BDAG) has managed. The X1 mobile app now records more than 3 million active daily miners. Its community already includes over 325,000 people across 130 countries. Instead of treating participation as the final stage, BlockDAG makes it the very first step. With the mainnet launch still ahead, the momentum of this coin is just beginning.

Solana’s Long Road vs BlockDAG’s Early Surge

Solana’s early days were quiet. Although the chain started in 2020, the real traction came later. The summer of 2021 brought DeFi action, followed by the NFT rush in 2022, which finally pulled in bigger crowds.

By the start of 2025, Solana had passed 10 million addresses. That success came after years of constant network tuning, funding from its foundation, and partnerships with wallets or exchanges. In short, growth only appeared after years of effort.

BlockDAG moves differently. Its mainnet is still in development, but the X1 Miner App has already attracted 3 million people who mine daily with just a tap. This isn’t passive waiting. It’s a regular activity that feels simple and routine.

Where Solana built around dApps and staking, BlockDAG grows from user action itself. People are fueling the network’s hash power before extra features even arrive.

Why BlockDAG’s User Growth Feels Solid

The real divide is in reasons for joining. Solana’s rise came through rewards. Liquidity bonuses, NFT giveaways, and staking payouts worked but often caused spikes that later dropped. BlockDAG’s path has not leaned on such perks.

Its mobile mining loop is easy to repeat. There is no entry cost, no gas fee, and no hurdle to overcome. People just open the app daily, tap, and contribute.

This fosters loyalty that extends beyond profit-driven pursuits. Each miner is giving time and presence, which builds a sense of shared growth. It makes the system stronger because market whales or quick rewards do not control it.

BlockDAG now has over 325,000 members in more than 130 countries. They did not join for airdrops but for access and use. Gaining and holding this type of global base before the mainnet is rare. It shows not just attraction but real retention.

BlockDAG Presale Gains Momentum After $403M Hit

Strong numbers back BlockDAG’s success. The presale has moved over 26.1 billion BDAG coins and raised $403 million. The coin sits in Batch 30, priced at $0.03, with a rise of 2900% since Batch 1. For now, the price is locked at $0.0013 until October 1 for the Singapore deployment event.

This steady energy is not common. Many presales lose momentum after the first stage, but BlockDAG is still in development. The reason is clear: the project has delivered results early.

Users already mine with the X1 app. More than 19,600 physical miners are shipped. Tools like the BlockDAG Dashboard V4 and Explorer are live. These demonstrate progress and build confidence before launch.

As the October event nears, the presale enters its last stage with momentum. Solana had to earn trust after going live, but BlockDAG is proving its strength before the coin trades openly.

Setting a New Standard Before Mainnet

Solana’s success took years. It gradually transformed developer work into widespread adoption. BlockDAG is proving to be a faster way. With 3 million active users, a community of over 325,000, and $403 million raised, it demonstrates that widespread adoption can occur before the mainnet launch.

This is more than a presale story. It proves people will join when the process is simple and rewarding. They are here for activity and presence, not only for profit. With the limited $0.0013 entry open until October 1, access is clear while the potential remains open. Solana’s growth arrived long after launch. BlockDAG is reaching that point now, even before going live, which makes it the top crypto presale in 2025.

