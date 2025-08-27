Solana, Not Ethereum, Seen as Future of Stablecoins

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/27 20:30
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13937+0.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001829+1.83%
Farcana
FAR$0.00029-1.02%

In his view, the blockchain’s capacity makes it far better suited for powering large-scale payments than Ethereum.

“Solana is simply faster,” King argued, adding that it was a mistake to assume Ethereum would remain the primary foundation for stablecoins. He went as far as to predict that Solana could become the central story of stablecoin adoption moving forward.

Solana’s Growing Role

Now ranked among the five largest crypto assets, Solana is increasingly seen as a serious rival to Ethereum, with some market watchers even suggesting it could eventually overtake it.

While that opinion remains controversial, Solana’s strengths in throughput and transaction efficiency have made it a preferred choice for tokenization and payment-focused projects.

READ MORE:

Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

Ethereum Fights Back With Layer-2s

Ethereum continues to dominate in developer activity, but its high costs and slower processing speeds remain a challenge. To offset those weaknesses, a wave of layer-2 solutions has emerged, promising lower fees and faster confirmations while still relying on Ethereum’s base layer for security.

Whether Solana’s high-performance design can outpace Ethereum’s vast ecosystem remains an open question, but King’s comments highlight a growing debate in crypto: will the future of stablecoins be built on speed, or on security and decentralization?

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Solana, Not Ethereum, Seen as Future of Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006267+1.90%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018572+10.09%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Partager
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07417+0.28%
Solayer
LAYER$0.548+2.23%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Partager
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,288.81+1.79%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 20:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

US Prosecutors Challenge 'Unusually Lenient' Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud