Solana Outlook and Why You Can’t Miss $SNORT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 20:38
Threshold
T$0.01585+0.06%
Solana
SOL$202.35-0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09963+5.12%
READY
READY$0.00337+0.50%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275+10.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002645+0.22%



















































As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep.

He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are.

Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software.

When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sol-strategies-nasdaq-listing-why-you-cant-miss-snort/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.88+0.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,847.69+0.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
XRP
XRP$2.8135-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03581-2.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.010853-2.71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:30
Partager
Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction. In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04068+1.26%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
MAY
MAY$0.04101-2.81%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy