Solana Policy Institute Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Devs Amid Legal Storm

Solana Backs Tornado Devs With $500K Amid Legal Fights in US and Europe

The Solana Policy Institute has contributed $500,000 to support Tornado Cash developers facing mounting legal challenges in the United States and Europe. Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, the developers behind the Ethereum-based privacy protocol, remain at the center of intense scrutiny. The donation arrives amid growing concerns about the criminalization of software development across decentralized ecosystems.

Roman Storm Faces Legal Consequences in the U.S.

Roman Storm was convicted in a Manhattan court of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business linked to Tornado Cash. The Department of Justice secured the conviction on one felony count, with Storm now facing up to five years in federal prison. However, the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on two additional charges.

The unresolved counts involve alleged conspiracy to launder money and violate U.S. sanctions tied to North Korean entities.The DOJ is considering a retrial, which could prolong the legal process. Storm has publicly stated he requires $3.5 million for legal defense, having raised just over $1.9 million to date.

The donation from the Solana Policy Institute will help meet immediate funding gaps. Ethereum Foundation has also donated $500,000, alongside pledges from other crypto organizations. The case has triggered a sharp response from the crypto community, highlighting its implications for open-source developers.

Alexey Pertsev Convicted in the Netherlands

In 2022, Dutch authorities arrested Alexey Pertsev and later convicted him of money laundering due to his work on Tornado Cash. A Dutch court sentenced Pertsev to more than five years in prison following a lengthy legal process. He is currently appealing the decision while under electronic monitoring.

The case against Pertsev stems from Tornado Cash’s alleged use by sanctioned groups like North Korea’s Lazarus Group. Despite no proof of developers’ intent to aid such entities, prosecutors linked Tornado Cash activity to financial crimes. Critics argue that Pertsev’s prosecution represents a threat to global decentralized development.

Pertsev’s conviction coincided with the U.S. Treasury’s controversial decision to sanction Tornado Cash in 2022. However, a federal court overturned those sanctions in early 2025 after a civil challenge. The Dutch ruling remains intact, though it now faces renewed scrutiny following shifts in U.S. policy.

Solana Policy Institute Pushes for Developer Protections

The Solana Policy Institute, launched in 2025, has taken a public stance on defending Tornado Cash developers despite cross-chain rivalry. Its leadership advocates for developer protections, especially concerning decentralized software that does not manage user funds directly. The institute supports legal reform to clarify that developers are not liable for how neutral tools are used.

This week, it joined 113 other organizations in urging the Senate Banking Committee to revise a crypto bill. They want exemptions for decentralized software developers from criminal money-transmitting charges. The letter emphasized growing fears that such laws may chill innovation and open-source development.

Tornado Cash continues to dominate legal and political discussions in the blockchain space. The Solana Policy Institute’s donation challenges assumptions of tribalism within the crypto industry. As appeals unfold, legal interpretations of Tornado Cash will shape the future of privacy, decentralization, and software liability.

