Solana Policy Institute pledges $500,000 in legal defense funds for Tornado Cash developers

PANews reported on August 28th that according to The Rage, the Solana Policy Institute has pledged $500,000 in legal defense funds for Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, two developers of the decentralized privacy service Tornado Cash. Storm and Pertsev were both convicted for creating the privacy service, Storm in the United States and Pertsev in the Netherlands.

The media commented that several large donations have been made to Storm’s legal defense before, and the Solana Policy Institute’s commitment is particularly commendable because the organization is not from the Ethereum ecosystem where Tornado Cash was originally deployed.