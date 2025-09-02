Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade aims to cut block finality to just 150 milliseconds.

More than 99% of votes cast support the proposal, and the quorum has been met.

The upgrade could make Solana the fastest layer-1 blockchain, rivaling Web2 speeds.

Solana’s Alpenglow proposal under the designation SIMD-0326 is entering the final stretch of its voting phase. It is being voted on between Epochs 840 and 842 and is likely to culminate on Sept. 2 at 1:40 PM UTC. Even though votes yet to be cast are more than 60% of the votes cast, the community is solidly supporting it, and the proposal is very likely to pass. It was initiated on the governance track on Aug. 21 and has witnessed votes of over 99.6% affirming it. It has already crossed the 33% quorum threshold, and therefore, the final outcome is almost a certainty.

Solana Prepares to Outpace Sui with New Alpenglow Consensus Protocol 3

If implemented, Alpenglow will mark one of the biggest upgrades in the network’s history. The goal is to cut block finality from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds. This nearly 100-fold improvement could put Solana on par with standard internet speeds, boosting its performance for applications that rely on fast transactions.

How Alpenglow Works

Alpenglow introduces two main components: Votor and Rotor. Votor manages voting and block finalization. It can finalize blocks in a single round if 80% of the stake participates, or in two rounds if only 60% respond. This replaces the older TowerBFT system. Rotor is a new data protocol that replaces Solana’s proof-of-history timestamping. It helps all nodes agree on the network state faster, further cutting delays.

The upgrade was developed by Anza, a Solana spin-off, with researchers Quentin Kniep, Kobi Sliwinski, and Roger Wattenhofer. They noted that a median latency of 150 milliseconds does more than improve speed. It allows SOL to compete with traditional internet infrastructure and opens the door for real-time blockchain applications, from gaming to financial services, that weren’t practical before.

What’s Next for Solana

Even with Alpenglow, SOL will not be immune forever to outages. Currently, the network only relies on one production-grade client, Agave, and this can lead to vulnerabilities. It is said that a new autonomous validator client named Firedancer will come later this year. This will offer added resilience and client diversity.

If Alpenglow goes live, the network can possibly catch up with Sui, which confirms transactions within about 400 milliseconds, and perhaps keep up with the speed of Google searches that have results within roughly 200 milliseconds. The new update solidifies Solana as one of the best fast layer-1 blockchains and expands its potential for real-time use cases requiring instant responsiveness.

