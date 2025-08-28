Solana Price Forecast: $400 Possible In The Next 90 Days But This New Viral Layer 2 Token May 45x

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 07:07
NEAR
NEAR$2.518+0.35%
Solana
SOL$204.79+5.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.05781-0.32%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04033+4.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.0718+1.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+0.07%
MAY
MAY$0.04407-1.84%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5483+1.81%

The crypto market is picking up speed again, and some of the most recognized altcoins are showing renewed strength. Solana has remained one of the most closely watched names in the sector, while Ethereum’s newest meme-driven Layer 2 project, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is starting to dominate presale chatter. Investors are now asking whether the Solana price forecast can play out with a push toward $400 in the short term, or if smaller tokens with meme appeal are where the bigger money will be made.

Solana price forecast

The Solana price forecast has turned increasingly optimistic, as the network proves itself with speed, efficiency, and reliability. SOL’s ability to handle large transaction volumes with ultra-low fees makes it a go-to blockchain for developers, particularly in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. Activity on the chain has stayed high, with fresh launches continuing even during market slowdowns. Its NFT ecosystem, once a surprise to many, has matured into one of the strongest in crypto, and major platforms keep building on it. This steady developer engagement reinforces Solana’s position as not just a fast chain, but one with real adoption across multiple sectors.

Institutional players are also paying closer attention. Funds that once ignored altcoins are now including SOL in their portfolios, citing its proven track record and efficiency compared to competitors. If SOL can sustain momentum, analysts believe the token could hit the $400 level within the next 90 days, a move that would confirm it as one of the most resilient large-cap cryptos in the market.

Why Layer Brett is gaining traction

While Solana provides stability, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is offering something different: meme culture fused with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. Built on Ethereum’s scaling network, it delivers near-instant transfers and ultra-low fees, avoiding the congestion problems that plague Layer 1 tokens. At the same time, it embraces the viral power of meme coins, making it highly visible across trading communities.

The presale has already been busy, drawing in both retail traders and early whales. Tokens are being snapped up at entry-level prices, with staking rewards hitting thousands of percent APY – a figure that naturally creates excitement among speculative buyers. What sets Layer Brett apart, however, is that it doesn’t stop at hype. Its roadmap features NFT integrations, gamified staking models, and cross-chain compatibility, ensuring there are new reasons for users to stay engaged long after launch.

This approach has drawn comparisons to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, two of the most successful meme tokens ever. But while those projects relied heavily on culture and community alone, Layer Brett begins with actual infrastructure. Its capped supply of 10 billion tokens introduces scarcity, while its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation ensures scalability that earlier meme coins lacked. Many traders now see $LBRETT as not just another meme token but potentially the next 45x opportunity as the market heads into 2025.

Final thoughts

The Solana price forecast shows the potential for SOL to reach $400 in the near term, reinforcing its role as a top-tier blockchain. Its mix of speed, adoption, and institutional interest keeps it in the spotlight for investors who want reliability and growth.

At the same time, the buzz around Layer Brett highlights a shift in focus toward meme coins that offer more than hype. With Ethereum Layer 2 power, staking rewards, and an ambitious roadmap, $LBRETT is emerging as one of the most talked-about presales of the year.

For investors, the choice is clear: Solana offers steady progress and institutional recognition, while Layer Brett brings high-risk, high-reward energy with the possibility of explosive returns.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/400-possible-in-the-next-90-days-but-this-new-viral-layer-2-token-may-45x/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0663+9.40%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Partager
YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

The post YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s YZY token launch has left 105 traders with significant losses between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $26 million in combined losses at an average of $250,000 per wallet. According to data shared by Bubblemaps analysis published on Aug. 27, 70,201 traders interacted with the token, resulting in 51,862 tanking losses. West’s controversial token launch on Solana reached a market capitalization over $3 billion before collapsing by over 90% within hours. Data reveals stark inequality in outcomes, with only 11 wallets (0.015%) generating profits exceeding $1 million each. These successful traders captured $18.9 million in combined gains. The loss distribution shows that traders with larger positions bore the heaviest burden. Wallets losing between $10,000 and $100,000 totaled roughly $25.4 million, with 917 addresses sharing an average loss of $27,700. An additional 4,244 traders lost between $1,000 and $10,000, with an average loss of $3,000, resulting in over $13 million. At the extreme end, three traders each lost more than $1 million, resulting in a combined loss of $5.07 million. Only 1% of wallets earned substantial profits Of the 70,201 traders, only 18,333 achieved profitability, representing 26% of total participants. Yet, nearly 86% of them generated profits of up to $1,000, totaling around $1.65 million, with an average profit of $105 for each trader in this cohort. Less than 1% (642 wallets) of the traders generated profits exceeding $10,000 each, capturing a combined gain of $58.8 million, which represents nearly 88% of the total profits. Additionally, 88 traders earned between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $24.9 million. Contributing to traders’ losses were structural disadvantages, including 94% insider-controlled initial supply and prohibitive fee structures. The YZY pool operated with a 1% base fee that quickly adjusted to 2.68%; combined with slippage costs, this resulted in an estimated 10% round-trip…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006-0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018257-2.79%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:08
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

Pump.fun or TGE in two weeks
FUNToken
FUN$0.009478+0.16%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002983+4.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.127-0.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/04 09:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

Telegram founder's will: $17.1 billion in assets will be divided among 6 children and 100 children born from sperm donation