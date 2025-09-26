Solana is facing renewed sales pressure, sparking new discussions about its immediate future. Analysts are paying close attention to its key resistance and support areas that will decide its next huge move. The outcome of the next few sessions could decide whether the asset consolidates or witnesses deeper losses. At the time of writing, Solana […]Solana is facing renewed sales pressure, sparking new discussions about its immediate future. Analysts are paying close attention to its key resistance and support areas that will decide its next huge move. The outcome of the next few sessions could decide whether the asset consolidates or witnesses deeper losses. At the time of writing, Solana […]

Solana Price Holds $195 Support as Bulls Target Key $220 Zone

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/26 23:00
BULLS
BULLS$790.44-0.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12166+0.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1118+3.23%
solana
  • Solana is holding above $195 support while facing renewed selling pressure, keeping traders cautious about near-term moves.
  • Key resistance lies near $200 and $208–210, while support between $193–195 could decide the next recovery path.
  • A breakout above $210 may trigger a rally towards $216–220, but failure risks pushing SOL towards $185–188.

Solana is facing renewed sales pressure, sparking new discussions about its immediate future. Analysts are paying close attention to its key resistance and support areas that will decide its next huge move. The outcome of the next few sessions could decide whether the asset consolidates or witnesses deeper losses.

At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) is trading at $196.74, recording a -3.99% decline in the past 24 hours. The SOL maintains a 24-hour trading volume of $29.79 billion and a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, reflecting ongoing market activity despite the pullback.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Solana Replicates Wintermute Moves With Gains

Crypto analyst MartyParty dissected the short-term chart structure of Solana such that the asset recently replicated what he calls the “Wintermute moves.” Based on his analysis, the hourly chart had recorded three higher legs that had preceded 50% pullbacks following the usual one-hour 50% retracement structure.

Source: X

Each of them recorded around 23% growth from the low, showing that Solana is still able to record spiky jump-up moves despite the corrections.

Also Read | New Solana Rally Incoming: SOL Could Hit $219 by September End

Solana Support Zone Could Trigger Recovery

In addition to the technical perspective, popular analyst Ted identified Solana’s major areas of resistance and support. He noted that the short-term immediate support lies between $193–195, the range that has been the latest floor. If that location is unable to hold as support, then SOL could slip lower down towards the $185–188 range, an area that will be the next potential zone of resistance for buyers.

On the positive side of things, $200 remains a key psychological resistance point, with tighter resistance around the $208–210 range that closely matches the MA10. According to Ted’s analysis, a break convincingly above the latter range would mark the first unequivocal sign of a reversal that could then usher the way towards the $216–220 range around the MA30.

Right now, the price of SOL is just below the $200 psychological level, putting the token at a crossroads. Speculators are closely monitoring whether the token will hold its short-term resistance or undergo deeper corrections prior to another rebound attempt.

Also Read | Solana Eyes $220 Target After Pullback Holding Key $200 Support

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Partager
Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00163-13.93%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00504-4.90%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.72%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Partager
Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.10858-1.14%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot