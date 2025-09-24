Solana stalls near $221 with sideways action, while Rollblock presale hits $11.8M, 55K users, and 500% growth. Analysts see RBLK rallying 25x–50x in 2025.Solana stalls near $221 with sideways action, while Rollblock presale hits $11.8M, 55K users, and 500% growth. Analysts see RBLK rallying 25x–50x in 2025.

Solana Price Prediction Hints At Sideways Action While Rollblock Emerges As The Breakout

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 07:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.969+0.78%

solana4 Rollblock 773573 2

Solana (SOL) seems stuck in a holding pattern lately. While it’s not crashing, experts note that SOL is also not breaking out with the energy many had hoped for.

Meanwhile, a newcomer, Rollblock (RBLK), is taking center stage. With substantial presale numbers, appealing tokenomics, and a real-utility promise, Rollblock is being tipped as a possible breakout winner for those looking beyond the usual suspects.

Rollblock: The Breakout Contender

Rollblock (RBLK) is rapidly establishing itself as one of the best crypto projects of the year with its combination of practical use, transparent mechanisms, and healthy tokenomics. The project has already raised more than $11.8 million in presales, showing improved adoption with over 55k signups.

Rollblock777537 2

As a Web3 iGaming platform, Rollblock offers over 12,000 licensed casino titles, a live sportsbook, and simple onboarding with just an email signup. Additionally, new users can claim a welcome bonus of up to $1,100.

The tokenomics stand out with a deflationary, revenue-sharing model: 30% of weekly platform revenue is used for buybacks, with 60% of those tokens burned and the remaining 40% distributed to stakers. This setup generates consistent rewards and potentially up to 30% APY. It also creates constant demand for RBLK in a way that speculative meme coins cannot match.

Here are some of Rollblock’s major highlights:

  • Massive presale traction: over $11.8 million raised and 500% growth already
  • Strong user base: more than 55,000 onboarded before official launch
  • Deflationary tokenomics: weekly buybacks, burns, and staking rewards up to 30% APY
  • Analysts project a high upside potential with 25x–50x gains by the end of 2025

Currently selling at $0.068 per token, Rollblock is poised to record gains north of 25x by the end of 2025.

Solana (SOL): Price Outlook and Market Sentiment

Solana is currently trading at $221, holding steady between $220 and $235 without any significant breakdown or persuasive rally.

Rollblock 773573 1

Solana’s price continues to attract developers and institutional interest to its ecosystem. It remains a go-to blockchain for DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, thanks to its low-cost, high-speed transactions. The network’s institutional adoption is increasing. Likewise, recent treasury allocations and joint ventures are also supportive even when price momentum halts.

Going forward, TradingView analysts note that SOL may remain stuck in its current range as long as profit-taking and competition from newer projects continue. 

Nevertheless, as the wider crypto market gains strength and the Solana ecosystem keeps growing, others predict that SOL will likely revisit previous highs, and even reach the goal of nearing the $300 price level by the end of the year.

Solana vs. Rollblock: Which Looks Stronger for Investors?

Solana has established itself among the quickest and smoothest blockchains, yet its price development implies that it could be suspended at a higher level of consolidation at present. On the other hand, Rollblock is becoming a new prospect in the Web3 gaming industry, with jaw-dropping rewards for users.

Here’s how both coins compare:

CategorySolana (SOL)Rollblock (RBLK)
Core PurposeHigh-speed blockchain for DeFi, NFTs, and dAppsLicensed Web3 iGaming platform with casino, sportsbook, and staking
Current Price$220–$235 (sideways trend)$0.068 (presale stage)
TokenomicsInflationary model with staking rewards to validatorsDeflationary: 30% of revenue for buybacks, 60% burns, 40% staker rewards
Growth ProjectionsShort-term sideways action, long-term utilityAnalysts project 20x upside post-listing
Investor AppealLarge ecosystem, strong developer base, institutional interestRevenue-sharing model, strong presale momentum, and lucrative staking
Adoption DriverNFT projects, DeFi platforms, and high throughput for developers12,000+ games, $1,100 welcome bonus, and a rapidly growing user community

Rollblock provides a high-growth opportunity with deflationary tokenomics, strong presale momentum, and a clear revenue model. With analysts projecting up to 25x–50x gains by the end of 2025, RBLK is emerging as one of the most exciting breakout plays in the market.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.014309+45.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-2.25%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Partager
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.28-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
XRP
XRP$2.8328-0.40%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Partager
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009007+4.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03811-3.07%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0082404-9.26%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October