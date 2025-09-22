Solana Price Prediction, Important Pi Network News and The Best Crypto To Buy Before October

But while big names dominate headlines, a new Ethereum Layer 2 project called Layer Brett is closely following. With its crypto presale already raising around $3,900,000 and tokens priced at just $0.0058, $LBRETT offers something neither SOL nor PI can right now – early entry with real upside.

Layer Brett: Features that Set it Apart

Layer Brett’s appeal goes beyond being a memecoin. As an Ethereum layer 2, it delivers thousands of transactions per second with near-zero fees. The $0.0058 crypto presale price, $3.9 million raised, and 665% APY staking make $LBRETT stand out. Add in gamified staking, NFT plans, and cross-chain bridges, and this project offers both fun and function.

Solana (SOL): Strong network, Cooling Hype

Solana has had a huge year, sitting near $238.40 with a market cap of around $129 billion. Analysts are eyeing resistance in the $240–$250 range, with a potential breakout setting up a push back toward its all-time high of $294.33. If it fails, downside could retest $220 or lower.

But there’s a twist. A big part of Solana’s buzz in early 2025 came from meme token activity, tokens like BONK and Dogwifhat, pumping volume. That hype has cooled. With fewer speculative plays driving DEX numbers, the Solana price prediction game is shifting to fundamentals. SOL is still a top Layer 1, but for traders chasing 100x moves, the big upside might be elsewhere.

Pi Network (PI): Progress, but doubts linger

Every new piece of Pi Network news gets its massive community talking. PI is priced at around $35.88, with a reported market cap of $25.6 billion. The problem? The token isn’t fully tradable yet. Until the mainnet is widely launched and exchanges list it, many see PI’s valuation as unproven.

The project has scale, tens of millions of users worldwide, but skeptics say excitement outpaces actual delivery. For all the headlines, PI remains in limbo. Traders waiting for Pi Network news to unlock value may be waiting longer than they’d like.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT): The presale is shaking things up

While SOL leans on fundamentals and PI struggles to deliver, Layer Brett is building momentum fast. It’s an Ethereum Layer 2 that mixes memecoin culture with real tech. Think near-zero fees, fast throughput, and staking rewards currently around 665% APY.

The presale has already pulled in around $3.9 million, showing serious demand for a token still under a cent. At $0.0058, the upside is clear. Unlike PI, $LBRETT is already live in presale. Unlike SOL, it has a small market cap that traders want for explosive growth.

And the story isn’t just hype. Layer Brett’s roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT integrations, and cross-chain bridges. The Telegram community is buzzing, X mentions are rising, and investors are piling in while rewards are high.

The Final Word: Traders are Betting on Layer Brett

Solana remains strong, but its meme coin fuel is fading. Pi Network news keeps its community engaged, but PI is still stuck in partial launch mode. That leaves Layer Brett as the one catching real momentum before October. With tokens at $0.0058, a presale haul of $3.9 million, and staking at 665% APY, $LBRETT looks like the kind of early play traders dream about.

For anyone asking about the best crypto to buy before October, the answer might not be SOL or PI. It could be Layer Brett.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

