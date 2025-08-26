Solana Price Prediction: SOL Drops Back Below $200, Is It Heading To $150? Traders Seek Refuge In Remittix

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 18:11
NEAR
NEAR$2.468-1.31%
Threshold
T$0.01604-2.19%
Solana
SOL$190.4-3.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.05746-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-2.72%

In recent weeks, Solana (SOL) has been under pressure. As the coin dropped back below $200, dealers and investors became alarmed. If support doesn’t hold, technical charts indicate a possible decline toward $150, which may lead some market players to search for other projects with better development and utility possibilities. Remittix (RTX) is emerging as one such alternative, attracting both retail investors and whales.

Solana: Price Pullback Raises Concerns

SOL has had difficulty keeping up its pace, dropping from its peak in the middle of the year to $197.94. The strain is on short-term holders since volatility is still high. According to on-chain data, exchange inflows have surged, which may indicate that some SOL investors are reducing their holdings in order to control risk.

Source: TradingView

Key technical levels include $195 as initial support, with a more critical support at $180. Resistance lies near $210–$215. Analysts note that while Solana continues to boast a strong ecosystem, including DeFi, NFT and Layer 1 applications, price action is signaling caution for traders seeking near-term gains.

Why Crypto Traders Are Eyeing Remittix

With SOL showing weakness, attention is shifting to utility-driven altcoins like Remittix (RTX). The project has seen strong whale accumulation and community engagement in August. Investors are drawn to its PayFi model, which enables seamless crypto-to-FIAT conversions across multiple countries, supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies.

Remittix is gaining traction as a low-cap crypto with tangible use cases. 

Here’s why it’s attracting smart money:

  • The next exchange listing will be announced when presale funding hits $22 million, creating anticipation and liquidity.
  • Community-driven features like staking and social engagement are building a loyal base of long-term holders.
  • Analysts highlight the low entry price and potential for rapid upside toward $5 if adoption continues.

With real utility, expanding adoption and upcoming exchange announcements, Remittix (RTX) is positioned as a more stable alternative for traders seeking growth while Solana faces downward pressure.

Join the Remittix Community Now

Investors looking for high-potential altcoins are keeping an eye on Remittix. With whales actively accumulating and utility already in place, the project offers both growth potential and practical use cases. Check the presale and community incentives to secure a spot early.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sol-drops-back-below-200-is-it-heading-to-150-traders-seek-refuge-in-remittix/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01845-6.05%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Partager
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC$109,728.38-1.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+7.39%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011101+0.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 20:47
Partager
Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

The post Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise has submitted an application to launch a spot ETF for Chainlink ($LINK), allowing investors to gain direct exposure to the popular cryptocurrency. This move follows Bitwise’s push to broaden their crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The ETF filing represents growing investor demand for diversified crypto products and reflects the ongoing evolution of …
Movement
MOVE$0.1212-2.80%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03591-1.26%
Chainlink
LINK$23.57-4.14%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/26 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

Bug Bounty Dex223

How to Read Financial Charts: A Beginner’s Guide to Technical Analysis