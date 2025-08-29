Solana Price Prediction: SOL May Be Forced to Take a Backseat as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gears Up to Explode 30x

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/29 01:30
Solana
SOL$210.48+2.02%
MAY
MAY$0.04504+1.32%
Overtake
TAKE$0.08272+8.47%

As the crypto market braces for another wave of volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly capturing investor attention with forecasts of a potential 30x surge, positioning itself as one of the most talked-about emerging projects of the season. While Solana (SOL) continues to navigate market headwinds with steady but uncertain momentum, the spotlight is shifting toward Mutuum Finance’s innovative DeFi infrastructure. 

Mutuum Finance presale token price is $0.035 in phase 6. Experts say this new token can skyrocket with phenomenal profits in the coming few months. In phase 7, there will be an increase of 14.29% to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already received more than $15 million in funding and has been supported by over 15,720 investors. Analysts suggest that this rising coin could reshape near-term investment flows, leaving SOL and other established players momentarily in the shadows.

Solana Price Prediction: Consolidation Before Potential Upside

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $187.62, showing signs of consolidation after recent volatility. Analysts suggest that if the market maintains its current momentum and Solana holds above the $180 support zone, it could gradually push toward the $200–$220 range in the near term. Broader market conditions, investor sentiment, and liquidity flows will remain key drivers of this movement, while new DeFi coins such as Mutuum Finance continue to attract attention in parallel.

Investors FOMO into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in stage 6 of presale. More than $15  million has been raised and over 15720 early investors are buying tokens. Token value during Presale Stage 7 will be $0.04, a raise of 14.3% from Stage 6.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently introduced its Official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Its users are most likely to receive a share of the program’s reward of $50,000 USDT in case they are able to find possible bugs in the project.

Its bounty program has been crafted to provide equivalent safety to all types of vulnerabilities. The program consists of four classes of severity; i.e., major, minor, low, and critical.

Mutuum Finance Unveils Humongous Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also introduced a $100,000 giveaway, where the users will be rewarded in the form of $10,000 MUTM tokens. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building an overcollateralized USD-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is also audited and verified by CertiK.

The Future of Decentralized Lending

Mutuum Finance’s DeFi protocol enables lending to be done in a decentralized way with which lenders have complete ownership of their assets when lending. Passive income for lenders and borrowers are credited and accessed automatically, respectively, by collateralizing diversified assets while lending. Systematic rate adjustment is set by the system for maximum capital structure and ecosystem sustainability.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers users a double-lending opportunity with best-in-class flexibility via Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models. Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model is driven by smart contracts to govern lending pools that scale interest levels dynamically in perfect sync with the market. Lenders are provided with secured returns, and the borrowers have secure options on borrowing capital on loan.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) eliminates the need for intermediaries by facilitating direct interaction between lending agents and borrowing parties. High-risk assets like meme coins require the type of fully decentralized infrastructure that provides users with full control.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised over $15 million with 15,720+ investors in presale phase 6 at $0.035. Phase 7 rises to $0.04, and forecasts suggest up to 30x growth. Join the presale to secure tokens, get your share of the $100,000 giveaway, and participate in the CertiK-backed $50,000 Bug Bounty Program. Mutuum Finance’s audited P2C and P2P lending models and USD-backed stablecoin make it a top Ethereum-based DeFi opportunity.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Partager
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07568+0.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085+4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02522-0.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Partager
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01623-0.18%
Wormhole
W$0.07775+6.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run