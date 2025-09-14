Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Could Spike 3x from These Levels, But This $0.035 Altcoin Might Outshine It With a 35x Jump

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 17:52
Solana
SOL$245.39+1.25%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006264-3.19%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0029-43.24%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000408--%

Solana (SOL) is once again causing ripples in the market, with experts forecasting the likelihood of a 3x jump from present levels. While SOL’s speed is jaw-dropping, less-known $0.035 altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking center stage for this crypto trend with possible 35x growth. Mutuum Finance is already at Stage 6 of presale and has set the token at $0.035. 

Stage 7 will be a 14.29% increase to $0.04. The fund-raising drive has soared to over $15.68 million and more than 16,280+ investors have already invested. While growth opportunities are eyed by investors, Mutuum Finance’s innovative model for decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking opportunities puts it on the list of those players that can shift attention away from larger networks like Solana. 

Solana Trades Around $232 Amid Steady Market Activity

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $232.78 with mild stability after recent volatility. Over the past 24 hours, SOL had a relatively small increase in trading volume, with intraday peaks of approximately $234.40 and troughs of approximately $222.07. The token continues to be a top Layer-1 blockchain, with network utilization and capacity of transactions still remaining steady. 

Price action suggests the market is consolidating after previous advances, with resistance levels around $240 and support around $220. Investors are paying attention to both technical charts and market sentiment in an attempt to assess potential near-term behavior. Meanwhile, there is also growing curiosity in the broader crypto ecosystem towards new DeFi players such as Mutuum Finance. 

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance, in collaboration with CertiK, is launching an official Bug Bounty Program with a prize pool of $50,000 USDT. The program is open to accepting white-hat hackers and security researchers to find bugs in the project’s codebase. Bugs are classified on a severity scale, critical, major, minor, and low, and accordingly, prizes are distributed. The aims of the program are to strengthen the security of the platform, protect investors, and safeguard users across the ecosystem.

Dynamic Interest and Liquidity Models

Mutuum Finance has a liquidity-balanced dynamic interest rate model. In times of low interest rates, lending is appealing, so participants borrow and use the platform more intensively. Conversely, higher rates induce repayments and subsequent funding inputs. Highly liquid assets are well-suited for fixed rates of interest, stabilizing while allowing renegotiation on account of changes in the market.

As a fully decentralized platform, the MUTM token holders possess the governance rights, providing borrowers with autonomy while ensuring system sustainability. The interest rate architecture encourages long-term efficiency, enables automatic portfolio diversification, and ensures that the platform remains responsive to the continually evolving DeFi environment.

Accurate Price Discovery

Correct pricing helps in the process of borrowing, lending, and liquidation. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to give market prices in USD as well as natively supported tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, composite feeds, and time-weighted averages from decentralized exchanges are also integrated on the platform for correct valuations even in the case of distressed market conditions.

Dual-Layer Lending Framework

Mutuum Finance utilizes a two-layer lending platform that provides users with two options: Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending or Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending.

In P2C, intelligent contracts proactively monitor markets to optimize interest payments, allowing lenders to lend and reward investors with automated interest sharing. In the P2P structure, lenders and borrowers bargain directly without the mediation of middlemen, offering more autonomy and flexibility. This two-pronged approach balances between efficiency and liberty, making the lending system reliable and easy.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a high-performing DeFi altcoin, while Solana (SOL) aims for a potential 3x return.

Stage 6 tokens are at $0.035 and will rise 14.29% to $0.04 at Stage 7. Presale has already raised $15.68M with 16,280+ investors, signaling strong demand. MUTM combines a $50K CertiK bug bounty, dynamic interest and liquidity protocols, dual P2C/P2P lending, and governance management, ensuring security, flexibility, and long-term scalability. Secure Stage 6 tokens now ahead of the next price surge. 

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25-0.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Partager
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.19-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017372+3.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Partager
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3332-6.58%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1811-8.39%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001378-5.42%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure