Solana is testing a key breakout retest after a sharp drop from $240, with participants watching closely to see if bulls can defend support or risk deeper downside.Solana is testing a key breakout retest after a sharp drop from $240, with participants watching closely to see if bulls can defend support or risk deeper downside.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Retests Breakout Zone After $240 Pullback, But Can Bulls Hold the Line?

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/23 05:39
With Solana now sitting right on its breakout retest, the next reaction will be key in deciding whether bulls can regain control or if sellers are preparing to push the token closer to $200.

Solana Faces Sharp Pullback From $240

SOL Solana price saw a heavy drop from the $240 region, wiping out a chunk of overleveraged positions in the process. The decline pushed price all the way down to around $214, marking one of the steeper corrections in recent sessions. Caff’s chart shows a clear breakdown with momentum shifting lower, underlining that this wasn’t just a minor dip but a decisive move shaking out excess leverage.

Solana drops from $240 to $214 in a sharp correction, shaking out leverage and testing key support levels. Source: Caff via X

While some call it a healthy correction, the weakness is visible as SOL struggles to reclaim higher levels. Price has slipped below short-term moving averages, suggesting that recovery could take time unless buyers step in aggressively. If this zone doesn’t hold, deeper testing towards $200 could come into play, making the next few sessions crucial for bulls to reestablish control.

Solana Retests Breakout Structure

Solana is now at a very important retest, sitting right on the diagonal level it broke out from earlier. This zone has shifted from long-term resistance into potential support, making it a key battleground for buyers and sellers. The price reaction here will decide whether the recent pullback was just a healthy correction or the start of a deeper breakdown.

Solana sits on a critical retest of its breakout structure, with buyers and sellers eyeing the $200 level as the next decisive zone. Source: Batman via X

If the retest fails, SOL risks losing momentum and could see further weakness towards the $200 region. But if bulls manage to defend this level and hold it cleanly, it opens the door for a steady recovery back towards recent highs. The outcome of this retest will likely shape Solana’s short-term price prediction.

SOL/BTC Major Support Test on the Horizon

SOL BTC pair has already run close to 60% from its bottom and is now showing signs of cooling off. Analyst Cas Abbé points to the 0.00195–0.00200 BTC region as the major support area that could be retested.

SOLBTC pair nears a key 0.00195–0.00200 support zone, with a successful defense potentially setting up another rally attempt. Source: Cas Abbé via X

A correction back into this zone would not break the broader structure but instead reset the move, giving the price a firmer base after such a steep climb.

If buyers manage to defend this support, SOL/BTC could attempt another rally back towards 0.00250 BTC and beyond. Finding strength here would put SOLUSDT pair in a more prime spot to withstand the ongoing selling pressure.

Liquidity Build-Up Above Current Levels

The latest 24-hour heatmap shows that most of SOL Solana’s heavy downside liquidity was already cleared during the sharp drop from $240. Price action has since calmed into a tighter range, and the visible liquidity clusters now sit mostly above current levels. That sets the stage where any push higher could naturally be drawn into these zones, as trapped shorts may add fuel to the move.

Solana’s heatmap shows upside liquidity clusters building above current levels. Source: 5_0Trading via X

With much of the leverage washout already behind, conditions look less heavy for bulls. If buyers step in, the available upside liquidity could act as a magnet, opening room for a recovery attempt toward higher resistance levels.

What Next for SOL Solana?

Solana’s latest drop from $240 to $214 shows just how quickly sentiment can swing when leverage gets flushed out. The sharp correction has now put the spotlight on whether SOL can hold its breakout structure and defend the key diagonal level. If bulls succeed, this could reset the trend, leaving room for a recovery push back towards $230 and above. If not, the door opens for another test closer to $200, which would add more pressure to short-term momentum.

For now, the market is at a crossroads. Liquidity data hints that upside targets remain attractive, but only if buyers step in with conviction. The next few sessions will likely set the tone for Solana’s short-term path.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

