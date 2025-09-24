The latest Solana price prediction has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike, with some suggesting SOL could move toward $500 by 2026 if momentum continues. The network has cemented its position as one of the most used blockchains in crypto, but competition from Ethereum Layer 2s and newer projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) […] The post Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The latest Solana price prediction has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike, with some suggesting SOL could move toward $500 by 2026 if momentum continues. The network has cemented its position as one of the most used blockchains in crypto, but competition from Ethereum Layer 2s and newer projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) […] The post Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 21:58
Solana
SOL$214.04-2.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+0.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.008004-2.95%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01401-20.30%
MAY
MAY$0.03986-0.49%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4523-0.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,171.23-0.39%

The latest Solana price prediction has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike, with some suggesting SOL could move toward $500 by 2026 if momentum continues. The network has cemented its position as one of the most used blockchains in crypto, but competition from Ethereum Layer 2s and newer projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT) could make its climb less straightforward.

Solana’s position in the market

Solana has become one of the busiest blockchains in crypto, attracting builders across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 gaming. Its ability to process thousands of transactions at minimal cost has made it a go-to platform for developers looking for scale without high gas fees. The network has also seen strong user activity, with meme coins, NFT marketplaces, and DeFi platforms all helping to boost daily volumes.

Institutional players have started to take a closer look at Solana, too. With SOL currently trading well above $200, many analysts believe $500 is achievable in the next cycle if market sentiment stays strong. But even supporters acknowledge that rising competition may make the path less straightforward.

Ethereum Layer 2s step up

One of the main challenges comes from Ethereum’s Layer 2 solutions. Networks like BASE are pulling in developers with low fees, quick settlement, and the security of Ethereum’s mainnet. For teams launching new projects, the decision often comes down to choosing Solana’s independent ecosystem or tapping into Ethereum’s vast reach through Layer 2 scaling. If momentum continues shifting toward these L2s, Solana could find itself fighting harder to keep both developers and liquidity on its side.

This trend has already become clear in DeFi and NFT activity. Builders who want cheap transactions often find Ethereum L2s just as appealing as Solana, and the added benefit of Ethereum’s brand gives these scaling solutions an edge. For investors, this creates a mixed outlook: Solana remains strong, but its dominance is now being directly challenged.

Why Layer Brett is drawing attention

While Solana wrestles with Layer 2 competition, one of those emerging names is already making headlines in presale markets. Layer Brett (LBRETT) has positioned itself as a meme coin powered by Ethereum Layer 2 technology, bringing together culture and scalability in a way that sets it apart from hype-only tokens.

The project has raised more than $4 million in its presale so far, with tokens priced at $0.0058. Early buyers can also stake through the project’s dApp, with rewards currently around 660% APY. These rates are expected to decline as more holders join, but they have already helped Layer Brett build momentum at an early stage. Beyond staking, the roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified rewards, and a $1 million community giveaway designed to strengthen adoption.

Analysts are calling it one of the most promising presales of 2025, with comparisons being made to both Solana’s scalability and Dogecoin’s community strength. That mix of technical credibility and meme culture is fueling speculation that Layer Brett could deliver 45x returns before Solana even approaches $500.

Final thoughts

The current Solana price prediction of $500 by 2026 highlights its strength as one of the leading Layer 1 blockchains. However, Ethereum’s growing Layer 2 ecosystem and the rise of projects like Layer Brett mean its path may not be simple.

For traders, the choice is increasingly between steady growth in established assets like Solana and the high upside potential of early-stage tokens. With its presale already gaining traction, Layer Brett is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about contenders heading into the next bull cycle.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO