Solana Price Prediction: Will Solana Reach $900 in 2026, or Is Another Coin The Better Buy Today

How far can Solana (SOL) really go in the next bull run? Solana (SOL) has been one of the most talked about blockchains of the past few years, with many analysts predicting it could climb as high as $900 by 2026. That would make it a solid choice for those seeking stability and long term growth.

Yet even with this impressive outlook, Solana’s very large market cap means the size of the opportunity may be limited compared to other areas of the market. This is why attention is starting to move toward the best crypto to buy today, a new memecoin with real features and strong demand that could redefine the altcoin sector. The question now is simple: can Solana still deliver explosive returns, or is the real breakout waiting in another project?

Solana’s path to $900

At present, Solana trades between $190 and $200. If it reaches $900 by 2026, the gain would be close to 388%. The prediction is supported by several drivers. New US spot Solana ETFs are creating excitement, including one that launched with a special structure designed to attract institutional flows.

Solana also generated around $271 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2025, more than any other blockchain, and in June alone it processed as much activity as every L1 and L2 combined. This shows that heavy use translates into strong fees.

If ETF approvals move forward, investor demand continues to rise, and revenue remains high, the $900 target is within reach. Even so, while this would be a major achievement for Solana, history suggests the largest returns are usually found in early stage projects, particularly in the memecoin space, where even small investments can grow into life changing sums. Right now, one new name is capturing all the attention, with many seeing it as the closest contender to repeat the rise of Shiba Inu in 2021.

Pepeto (PEPETO) – More Than Just Hype

Pepeto is an Ethereum based memecoin that merges meme culture with practical tools. Unlike most meme coins that rely entirely on hype, Pepeto has built a large and rapidly expanding community and is backing it up with a full ecosystem of products. The project aims to become the main platform for memecoins, hosting hundreds of tokens under one roof, with all of them tradable through Pepeto’s own currency.

At the heart of this system is PepetoSwap, a zero fee exchange where trades are fast and frictionless. Supporting it is PepetoBridge, which allows users to move assets across chains safely without the need for middlemen. Investors also benefit from staking with rewards up to 240% APY, and already more than 42 trillion tokens have been locked. To reinforce trust, Pepeto’s contracts have been audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. By combining hype, community energy, and working tools, Pepeto presents itself as a memecoin capable of taking the lead in the current cycle.

Presale Momentum and Investor Confidence

Pepeto is still in presale, priced at $0.000000148, yet it has already raised over six million dollars. This level of funding before any exchange listings shows strong interest at an early stage. Staking is live at 240% APY, and over 42 trillion tokens are locked, which confirms that holders are committed for the long run rather than short term speculation.

Smart contracts have been carefully reviewed by independent auditors Coinsult and SolidProof, ensuring no hidden functions or risks, and this adds further transparency and security for buyers. Beyond the meme appeal, Pepeto’s tokenomics avoid typical red flags: there is no trading tax and no team wallets.

With funding secured, products already working, audits completed, and a transparent structure in place, Pepeto is earning the confidence of investors as the presale develops. Each new stage reduces the supply and increases demand, which is bringing more participants and keeping interest high.

Why Pepeto’s Growth Potential is Bigger than Solana’s

A comparison makes the point clear. If Solana climbs from $184 to $900 by 2026, investors would see gains of about four to five times, roughly 389%. That is strong for a large cap asset. But as coins grow bigger, their ability to multiply at speed becomes limited.

Smaller projects, by contrast, can deliver far larger multiples. Pepeto, starting from a presale price of $0.000000148, has room for explosive growth. If it rises to $0.00001, that would be a 68× gain. At $0.0001, the return becomes 680×. And if it climbs to $0.001, a target many see as realistic, the return would exceed 6,800×. This is the kind of asymmetric opportunity investors are seeking, an early project with tools already in place and the potential for far greater upside than an established coin.

Community and Culture Driving The Hype

For memecoins, community is the engine of growth. Pepeto’s community is expanding rapidly, with social media packed with memes, fan creations, and regular updates from holders that keep the project in the spotlight. This organic growth is critical for maintaining hype and attracting new buyers, especially after launch when many projects fade away. Pepeto’s mix of an active community and a roadmap built on utility gives it a far better chance of success than memecoins that depend only on speculation.

Conclusion: A Different Kind of Bet

For those seeking the biggest possible upside, Pepeto represents a different kind of bet. Solana has already secured its place as a leading blockchain, and its focus is on steady growth. Pepeto, on the other hand, is still in its early stage, which brings the explosive potential only young projects can offer.

It delivers real products, offers staking at 240% APY, is fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, and has no team wallets or trading tax, ensuring transparency. With such a low entry price, early buyers are getting a rare chance. Even small moves from this level could translate into extraordinary gains, which is why Pepeto is increasingly being viewed as one of the strongest breakout candidates of the next bull run.

This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program.

