Solana Price Rally Could Fuel Snorter Token Presale to the $4 Million Mark

Solana is back in the spotlight for a good reason. It stands out as a strong investment option alongside top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price jumped 15% in just one week, reaching $240, the highest level in seven months.

This rally isn’t just retail hype. Big players are stepping in, with firms like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries putting billions into the Solana ecosystem. Their moves highlight growing institutional demand, and traders now aim for higher targets, with some expecting $250 to $300 soon.

This article will cover Solana’s whale activity, its 2025 price outlook, and how Snorter Token (SNORT), a Solana-based meme coin in presale, could play into the trend.

Whale Buys and Analyst Calls Put Solana on Track for $300

The latest Solana rally isn’t just about charts. Solana is gaining momentum after fresh whale activity fueled excitement in the market.

Galaxy Digital purchased another 1.2 million SOL worth $306 million in the past 24 hours, bringing its total accumulation to roughly 6.5 million SOL valued at $1.55 billion.

The surge in institutional buying comes shortly after Forward Industries announced a $1.65 billion raise, sparking speculation that the capital inflow is directly tied to Solana’s ecosystem.

This steady wave of large-scale purchases has tightened supply while boosting market confidence, driving traders to set ambitious targets.

Crypto analyst Jelle also weighed in, noting that Solana has only one major hurdle left at $250. He explained that the recent rally has been strong, but once SOL clears that resistance, rapid price discovery could follow and open the door to higher levels.