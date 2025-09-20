The Solana price has been trending higher in recent weeks, giving investors plenty to talk about. At the same time, the surge of the Pump token has sparked curiosity among traders searching for similar high-return opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends memecoin culture with real blockchain […] The post Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The Solana price has been trending higher in recent weeks, giving investors plenty to talk about. At the same time, the surge of the Pump token has sparked curiosity among traders searching for similar high-return opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends memecoin culture with real blockchain […] The post Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 06:30
The Solana price has been trending higher in recent weeks, giving investors plenty to talk about. At the same time, the surge of the Pump token has sparked curiosity among traders searching for similar high-return opportunities.

That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends memecoin culture with real blockchain utility. The crypto presale is live at $0.0058, with early staking rewards of around 692% APY and more than $3.7 million raised in a short matter of weeks.

Why Layer Brett is built for the future

Most traditional meme token projects struggle with scalability and fees, but Layer Brett fixes that with its Ethereum Layer 2 setup. It can process up to 10,000 transactions per second while keeping fees at fractions of a cent. Early stakers are offered yields near 692%, a major draw for new participants. With Ethereum security backing its scaling, LBRETT combines the energy of memes with the real benefits of DeFi.

This is why it’s gaining attention while narratives around the Solana price and the rise of Pump token dominate market chatter.

What is Layer Brett (LBRETT) and how does it work?

Layer Brett is designed to shake up the meme coin space by offering utility alongside hype. It’s a community-first ecosystem where users can buy and stake instantly. With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and ultra-low fees, it stands apart from projects that only rely on short-term attention. 

The blockchain processes transactions off-chain, cutting down wait times and lowering costs. It then secures everything on Ethereum. This LBRETT design not only makes it faster but also ensures higher staking rewards for early adopters. Buyers can connect their wallet, purchase tokens in the presale, and start staking immediately. 

What is Solana (SOL) doing now?

Solana (SOL) has been on a strong run, recently climbing past $230 and testing resistance near $240. Trading volumes are up, and institutional interest is helping fuel the rally. Still, some analysts warn that momentum indicators are flashing early caution signs, so the next big test will be whether SOL can break above $250 and hold.

How is Bonk (BONK) faring now?

Bonk (BONK) has been choppy, hovering near its support zone around $0.000021. The community remains active, and a planned 1 trillion token burn once it hits 1 million holders is adding excitement. If sentiment holds, BONK could bounce from here, but if support breaks, more downside is possible.

Price outlook for SOL and BONK

SOL is showing strength with a 30% rally over the past month. Holding above $230 keeps bulls in control, while $250 is the level to watch for a breakout.

BONK depends heavily on community momentum. The BONK token burn and ecosystem updates could give it a boost, but without that, price action may stay volatile.

Layer Brett price prediction

At $0.0058 in its crypto presale, LBRETT offers a low entry point with clear upside. It’s seen as one of the more attractive new projects on the market. 

Compared to larger caps like SOL or popular meme plays like BONK, its smaller size gives it more room for fast growth if adoption takes off. That’s why BONK and SOL can’t see the growth that LBRETT can provide.

Conclusion: Utility meets meme power

The Solana price rally and the hype around Pump token show that traders are still hungry for explosive gains. But unlike meme coins that thrive only on hype, Layer Brett blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 utility.

With its presale still open at $0.0058 and staking yields of around 692%, LBRETT offers a rare early chance to join a project built for scale.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Steve Miran says he's not Trump's puppet. On Friday, speaking on CNBC, Steve confirmed he was the only one at this week's Fed meeting who voted for a faster and deeper interest rate cut. Two days earlier, the Federal Reserve reduced rates by 0.25 percentage points. Steve wanted more. "I will do independent analysis based […]
i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Amerikaanse staat Michigan zet een grote stap richting strategische crypto adoptie. Na maanden van politieke stilstand is het wetsvoorstel om tot 10% van de staatsreserves in Bitcoin te beleggen officieel in behandeling genomen. Dit gebeurde door de Government Operations Committee van het Huis van Afgevaardigden. De mogelijke impact op het nationale crypto beleid is groots. Als Michigan dit realiseert, zou het de vierde Amerikaanse staat zijn met een formele Bitcoin reserve. Wetsvoorstel HB 4087 Het voorstel, bekend als House Bill 4087, werd al in februari 2025 ingediend door Republikeinse vertegenwoordigers Bryan Posthumus en Ron Robinson. Toch bleef het stil, mede door politieke verdeeldheid en technische bezwaren over beveiliging en custody. Dat veranderde deze week, en het voorstel is na zeven maanden formeel doorgeschoven naar de tweede lezing en toegewezen aan de commissie. JUST IN: Michigan Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill has progressed for the first time since February. It would allow 10% of state funds to be invested in Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/Akdhyj9Ggx — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 18, 2025 De wet zou het mogelijk maken om tot 10% van Michigans algemene en stabilisatiefondsen te beleggen in Bitcoin of andere cryptocurrencies, mits aan strikte veiligheidsnormen wordt voldaan. Denk aan het gebruik van gekwalificeerde custodians, private keys gecontroleerd door de staat en verplichte audits en penetratietesten. Volgens Kadan Stadelmann, CTO van Komodo Platform, is dit een fundamentele wijziging in hoe staten omgaan met kapitaalbeheer. “Hyperbitcoinization verspreidt zich via staten. Dit is niet meer te stoppen”, beweert Stadelmann. Impact op crypto en de Bitcoin koers De hervatting van de procedure valt samen met een bredere trend in de VS. Steeds meer staten (waaronder Texas, New Hampshire en Arizona) hebben al wetten aangenomen voor een strategische Bitcoin reserve. In totaal zouden 47 staten inmiddels wetgeving hebben overwogen, waarvan 26 nog actieve voorstellen hebben lopen. Bitcoin koers van de afgelopen maand. Bron: TradingView" width="750" height="435" /> De Bitcoin koers van de afgelopen maand. Bron: TradingView De keuze van Michigan wordt nog opmerkelijker gezien de recente stijging van de Bitcoin koers, die momenteel net onder de $ 117.000 noteert. Volgens Stadelmann is het idee dat Michigan ‘de top koopt’ onterecht. “Bitcoin is een geopolitiek strategisch bezit. Staten en naties gaan dit vanzelf accumuleren.” Mocht het voorstel worden aangenomen, dan zou Michigan mogelijk tot enkele miljarden dollars aan crypto aankopen. Dat zou niet alleen de Bitcoin koers kunnen beïnvloeden, maar ook druk zetten op buurstaten als Ohio, Illinois en Pennsylvania om niet achter te blijven. De dynamiek tussen staten lijkt daarmee een nieuwe stimulans voor adoptie te worden. Geopolitieke verschuivingen De discussie rond staatsreserves in Bitcoin raakt ook de bredere geopolitiek. In een wereld waarin de dollar zijn dominante rol mogelijk verliest, zoeken staten naar manieren om hun koopkracht te beschermen. Daarbij wordt Bitcoin steeds vaker genoemd als alternatief, naast traditionele activa zoals goud en zilver. Trump is embracing #Bitcoin and crypto and says that he wants to leave big banks behind by launching his own crypto token, “World Liberty Financial”. pic.twitter.com/2SXQIu9S6K — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) September 12, 2024 Onder het presidentschap van Donald Trump, die zich vaker positief heeft uitgesproken over crypto, lijkt er bovendien meer ruimte voor staten om eigen keuzes te maken. De federale overheid werkt aan een overkoepelende strategie, maar veel vooruitgang komt op dit moment vanuit de staten zelf. Eerder deze maand werd in het Huis van Afgevaardigden nog een begrotingsvoorstel aangenomen. Hierin werd gevraagd aan het ministerie van Financiën om de haalbaarheid van een nationale Strategic Bitcoin Reserve te onderzoeken. Het voorstel uit Michigan zou weleens kunnen dienen als voorbeeld voor wat er komen gaat. Nieuwe crypto bull run in aantocht? Het momentum rond de wet in Michigan laat zien dat crypto niet langer een onderwerp is voor start-ups of individuele beleggers alleen. In toenemende mate zijn het ook overheden en publieke fondsen die Bitcoin serieus nemen als strategisch bezit. De huidige stand van de CMC Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Bron: CoinMarketCap Als House Bill 4087 wordt aangenomen, kan dit niet alleen de weg vrijmaken voor verdere koersstijgingen, maar ook het begin markeren van een bredere institutionele bull run. Dit keer gebeurt het niet via Wall Street, maar via de Amerikaanse deelstaten. Ook bij dit positieve nieuws geldt, niet impulsief handelen. Zo houd je risico’s minimaal en kun je jezelf klaarmaken voor de volgende crypto die gaat stijgen. Ook presales kunnen goede investeringsopties zijn. Wil jij meehelpen aan de volgende evolutie van Bitcoin? Dan is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) de ideale keuze. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is de eerste Bitcoin Layer 2 met smart contract ondersteuning, aangedreven door de razendsnelle Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Hiermee brengt Bitcoin Hyper niet alleen programmeerbaarheid naar Bitcoin, maar combineert het de veiligheid van Bitcoin met de snelheid en efficiëntie van moderne DeFi technologie. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale 2025 De Canonical Bridge zorgt voor non-custodial BTC transfers (zonder tussenpartij). Hiermee kunnen gebruikers Bitcoin eenvoudig wrappen en unwrappen, allemaal met lage latency en maximale veiligheid. Voeg daar presale staking beloningen en volledige token utility aan toe, en $HYPER wordt een volwaardig ecosysteem op zichzelf. Wat Bitcoin Hyper uniek maakt, is de eerlijke launch: geen VC’s, geen insiders, alleen publieke toegang. Je koopt $HYPER tijdens de presale met ETH, USDT, BNB of creditcard. Tokens kunnen worden ingezet voor staking, DAO governance, en toegang tot exclusieve dApps. Wordt nu onderdeel van de Hyper Nation, en help mee aan het ontketenen van de ware kracht van Bitcoin. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TLDR Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie praised the growing liquidity in the XRP ecosystem following CME Group's announcement. CME Group plans to introduce options on XRP futures, alongside existing futures contracts, starting October 13, 2025. The new XRP options will be available in both standard and micro-sized contracts to cater to a broader audience. The move [...] The post Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME's Big Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
