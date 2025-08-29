Solana Proposes Alpenglow Upgrade to Achieve 150ms Finality, Voting Starts

TLDR

Solana’s Alpenglow proposal aims for 150ms transaction finality, rivaling Visa and Mastercard.

The update introduces Votor, a protocol that reduces finality from 12.8 seconds to 150ms.

The proposal requires a two-thirds majority in community voting to pass.

Alpenglow promises to improve DeFi, gaming, and institutional use cases by speeding up transaction confirmations.

Solana’s Alpenglow proposal, also known as SIMD-0326, is a groundbreaking update to the blockchain’s consensus mechanism. It is currently undergoing community voting, aiming to transform Solana’s transaction finality from the current 12.8 seconds to an impressive 150 milliseconds. This potential change could position Solana alongside major payment networks like Visa and Mastercard in terms of transaction processing speed.

The proposal’s goal is to achieve near-instant transaction confirmation times, a crucial step for real-time applications such as decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and institutional use cases. If passed, Solana would be able to handle high-frequency transactions, offering scalability and low-cost solutions to developers and users.

How Solana Alpenglow Proposal Works: Votor and Rotor Protocols

The Alpenglow proposal introduces two key components—Votor and Rotor—that are central to its functionality. Votor, a direct-vote protocol, would reduce block finality by allowing validators to vote off-chain and submit compact proofs on-chain.

The system would require 80% validator approval for a block to be finalized in one round or 60% in a second round, ensuring swift block confirmations while maintaining validator costs.

In addition to Votor, Rotor is another protocol designed to optimize data dissemination, enhancing bandwidth efficiency. It would reduce network hops, making it particularly suitable for high-performance applications like DeFi and gaming. These advancements aim to bring Solana closer to the speed of Web2 applications while maintaining its security and scalability.

Community Support and Voting Process

The Alpenglow proposal entered the voting phase on Solana, where it requires a two-thirds majority to pass. As of Epoch 840, voter turnout stands at 11%, with a clear majority in favor of the update—10.6% in support versus 0.12% opposed.

While early voting shows strong backing, a quorum of over 33% of validators must participate in the vote for the proposal to be valid.

The update’s success relies heavily on community support from developers and validators, who see it as an essential step for Solana to remain competitive with centralized payment systems. The proposal could significantly enhance Solana’s potential to cater to institutional use cases and high-frequency trading.

Alpenglow’s Potential Impact on Solana and DeFi

The Alpenglow proposal holds the promise of transforming Solana into a high-speed blockchain, capable of handling transaction volumes similar to traditional financial systems. By reducing finality times to 150ms, Solana could become a dominant player in the DeFi space, enabling faster and more reliable transactions than ever before.

This shift would open the door for new applications in areas such as gaming, real-time finance, and institutional transactions.

Solana’s approach to balancing decentralization with speed through the Alpenglow update reflects the blockchain’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of consensus mechanisms. If successful, the proposal could redefine the limits of what decentralized networks can achieve, attracting new users and developers seeking faster, scalable blockchain solutions.

The post Solana Proposes Alpenglow Upgrade to Achieve 150ms Finality, Voting Starts appeared first on CoinCentral.