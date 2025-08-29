Solana Proposes Alpenglow Upgrade to Achieve 150ms Finality, Voting Starts

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/29 14:01
DeFi
DEFI$0.001658-1.42%

TLDR

  • Solana’s Alpenglow proposal aims for 150ms transaction finality, rivaling Visa and Mastercard.

  • The update introduces Votor, a protocol that reduces finality from 12.8 seconds to 150ms.

  • The proposal requires a two-thirds majority in community voting to pass.

  • Alpenglow promises to improve DeFi, gaming, and institutional use cases by speeding up transaction confirmations.

Solana’s Alpenglow proposal, also known as SIMD-0326, is a groundbreaking update to the blockchain’s consensus mechanism. It is currently undergoing community voting, aiming to transform Solana’s transaction finality from the current 12.8 seconds to an impressive 150 milliseconds. This potential change could position Solana alongside major payment networks like Visa and Mastercard in terms of transaction processing speed.

The proposal’s goal is to achieve near-instant transaction confirmation times, a crucial step for real-time applications such as decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and institutional use cases. If passed, Solana would be able to handle high-frequency transactions, offering scalability and low-cost solutions to developers and users.

How Solana Alpenglow Proposal Works: Votor and Rotor Protocols

The Alpenglow proposal introduces two key components—Votor and Rotor—that are central to its functionality. Votor, a direct-vote protocol, would reduce block finality by allowing validators to vote off-chain and submit compact proofs on-chain.

The system would require 80% validator approval for a block to be finalized in one round or 60% in a second round, ensuring swift block confirmations while maintaining validator costs.

In addition to Votor, Rotor is another protocol designed to optimize data dissemination, enhancing bandwidth efficiency. It would reduce network hops, making it particularly suitable for high-performance applications like DeFi and gaming. These advancements aim to bring Solana closer to the speed of Web2 applications while maintaining its security and scalability.

Community Support and Voting Process

The Alpenglow proposal entered the voting phase on Solana, where it requires a two-thirds majority to pass. As of Epoch 840, voter turnout stands at 11%, with a clear majority in favor of the update—10.6% in support versus 0.12% opposed.

While early voting shows strong backing, a quorum of over 33% of validators must participate in the vote for the proposal to be valid.

The update’s success relies heavily on community support from developers and validators, who see it as an essential step for Solana to remain competitive with centralized payment systems. The proposal could significantly enhance Solana’s potential to cater to institutional use cases and high-frequency trading.

Alpenglow’s Potential Impact on Solana and DeFi

The Alpenglow proposal holds the promise of transforming Solana into a high-speed blockchain, capable of handling transaction volumes similar to traditional financial systems. By reducing finality times to 150ms, Solana could become a dominant player in the DeFi space, enabling faster and more reliable transactions than ever before.

This shift would open the door for new applications in areas such as gaming, real-time finance, and institutional transactions.

Solana’s approach to balancing decentralization with speed through the Alpenglow update reflects the blockchain’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of consensus mechanisms. If successful, the proposal could redefine the limits of what decentralized networks can achieve, attracting new users and developers seeking faster, scalable blockchain solutions.

The post Solana Proposes Alpenglow Upgrade to Achieve 150ms Finality, Voting Starts appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562-0.60%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04004-2.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07694+12.46%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Partager
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0.00002058-4.76%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002826-7.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.01218-1.06%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Partager
Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

The recent upward movement in the Solana (SOL) price has led followers to evaluate the possibility of $300. Continue Reading: Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?
Solana
SOL$208.11-2.98%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

What Exactly Is a Carbon Credit — and Why Are Governments, Businesses, and Even Individuals Racing…