Solana Rally To New Highs Seems Imminent, But BONK and WIF Holders Rotate Into Layer Brett

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/14 07:22
But for Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) holders, the chance to increase their portfolio now lies in a new token, Layer Brett, that they are moving to. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is currently on presale and has quickly raised more than $3.5 million.

Solana (SOL) price to $250 in September?

Increased activities in the Solana (SOL) space drive the price higher, and there’s confidence in a new 9-month high. Galaxy Digital recently purchased over 2.1 million SOL valued at $486 million, showing strong institutional interest in the token. The crypto firm previously purchased $160 million worth of SOL as it pushed to help Forward Industries acquire $1.65 billion worth of SOL.

This whale move is sparking a frenzy in the Solana space, confirming analysts’ position on the SOL price. If the interest from high-profile investors continues, SOL might hit the $250 price in September, a crucial resistance point. Solana technicals indicate that the price could increase if it breaks the $250 mark, and holders could be in for a new all-time high rally.

For now, SOL is consolidating around $239.38 with a 24-hour gain of 8.67%. But Dogwifhat (WIF) is having a rather difficult period.

Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) holders rotating to new Ethereum (ETH) memecoin

Elsewhere in the altcoin market, BONK and Dogwifhat (WIF) holders are jumping ship to Layer Brett, spurred by growing interest. While BONK  is up 46% year-on-year as of 12 September, increased institutional interest may drive prices further.

For Dogwifhat (WIF), a 41% drop in the same period means investors are looking at other tokens to diversify their portfolio. Analysts expect the Dogwifhat (WIF) price to fall until it forms a double-bottom pattern around the $0.43 support level. If that happens, WIF might rally to $2.0 in the short term.

Attention turns to Layer Brett (LBRETT)

As traders turn to Layer Brett, the ERC-20 token with massive potential, analysts predict the coin will be the next 10x token in September. This is not a random prediction but a result of deep research into the Layer Brett ecosystem. LBRETT is an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that brings real-life utility to the meme space, giving holders limitless opportunities.

LBRETT is returning value and rewards to holders, and that’s why more traders are paying attention. From staking to gamification and DeFi smart contracts, LBRETT ushers in a new era of memecoins in Web3 where value precedes vitality. LBRETT is here to dominate Web3 utility by offering holders seamless integration for scaling blockchain solutions.

Why LBRETT can rival WIF and BONK

LBRETT is a welcome relief to memecoin holders and crypto traders struggling with congested networks and slow and high-cost transactions. With LBRETT, transactions are near-instant and have ultra-low costs, without compromising security standards. The coin is fully interoperable so holders can swap and trade without limits on any chain.

With the LBRETT presale ongoing and moving fast, early stakers can still earn up to 750% APY. Layer Brett drives a community-first policy that will see early backers and holders positioned for massive gains. Right now, there is a huge $1 million giveaway for holders!

Conclusion: Don’t be left out

While the market waits for SOL to rally, you must not miss LBRETT, the next 100x memecoin that draws traders. JOIN THE PRESALE and BUY LBRETT for $0.0055 before the price skyrockets.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

