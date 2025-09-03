Solana Rebounds Above $200, Traders Eye $217 Breakout

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/03 02:00
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-1.18%
solana
  • Solana rebounds from $195 support, climbing above $200 with stronger market participation.
  • Momentum backed by MACD and inflows of $14M show whales are accumulating ahead of the breakout.
  • Traders eye $217 resistance; a breakout could push SOL toward $230–$240 in September.

Solana has bounced off of a support around $195, and while still down from its all-time highs, the move shows signs of recovery that have caught the interest of traders and analysts alike. After weeks of selling pressure, the cryptocurrency is currently trading around $202.61. Buyers stepped in at critical levels, and many believe this bounce suggests that higher resistance tests will now be seen during September.

The token hit a low of $194 recently and then made its comeback. Since then, Solana has reclaimed the $198 and $200 levels, which indicates renewed trust from the market participants. Volume trends also confirm that the recovery is underpinned by stronger participation. 

MACD Strength Meets Channel Constraints

Momentum is backed by the moving average convergence divergence indicator. The MACD line is now above the signal line indicating that buying interest is faster than selling pressure. Volume has also increased, demonstrating that gains in recent months are not developing in isolation. 

Also Read: Solana Surges Despite Pullback: Breakout Around $240 Level

However, on the more extended daily chart, Solana is still confined within an upward channel that was formed since May. Immediate support lies just below $195, and deeper cushions occur at $185 and $175, which coincides with the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages.

In the long run, the 200-day EMA at around $169 is the safety net that remains appropriate when momentum starts to lose grip or if a more prolonged downward move is coming.

Source: TradingView

Other indicators further strengthen this positive bias. The parabolic SAR bounced below the price at $196, indicating trend support is back to buyers. RSI oscillates in mid-range territory, suggesting neutral to positive conditions that continue to favor further gains. 

Golden Cross Sparks $300 Solana Ambition

Another important pattern in focus is the potential formation of a golden cross pattern on the Solana to Bitcoin chart. Onur said that the 50-day simple moving average shows signs of approaching a 200-day average where a cross could be possible above it. Previous similar formations precede explosive rallies, including a peak of over 1,000% in 2021 and a 340% hike in 2023, adding to expectations of another major movement.

Source: X

Onur also proposed that Solana holding above its major averages and renewed treasury demand for liquidity could have eventually set the stage for Solana to retest the $300 mark: This upside potential has not passed unnoticed, as traders are positioning for additional upside potential. 

According to Coinglass, there were $14.06 million in net inflows on Sept. 2, the most robust positive reading in several weeks. Cumulative inflows above $200 are indicating accumulation from the whales before they decide to make a move and break out. Such long-term support is indicative of a belief in Solana as playing a leading role in the coming market rotation.

Source: Coinglass

Overall, the outlook is cautiously optimistic. A firm crossing above $217 would probably put it on a path towards $230 and possibly into $240. However, if the tokens are left unprotected from drops, they would start to decrease towards $185 or $175.

Also Read: Solana Prepares to Outpace Sui with New Alpenglow Consensus Protocol

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21399-1.06%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001205-3.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Partager
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.99-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers