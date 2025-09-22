Solana, Ripple & Remittix: Here’s The Latest Crypto News For The Top Three Trending Cryptos Today

Ripple (XRP) is also gaining traction with regulatory clarity, rising whale activity, and speculation about increased exposure in new ETF products.

Meanwhile, Remittix is being named alongside these established assets in recent crypto news pieces, backed by its metrics and utility, positioned as one of the top trending cryptos today.

Solana’s Institutional Moves And Breaking Resistance

Solana is currently trading at $240, enjoying price strength after holding support and reclaiming levels above $240. Analysts are considering new targets in the $300 to $400 range as momentum builds.

A major catalyst is Brera Holdings raising $300 million backed by ARK Invest, Pulsar Group and others, committing to accumulate and stake SOL as part of its treasury strategy. Alongside that, regulatory moves like the SEC approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs are expected to ease the path for SOL to be included in more mainstream financial products.

Ripple’s Regulatory Gains And Whale Activity

XRP is seeing renewed attention due to regulatory signals and on-chain behavior. Analysts point to clearer regulatory frameworks and legal developments, which are improving XRP’s risk profile. There are also reports of whale accumulation that may fuel upward moves if demand stays strong.

Forecasts suggest that XRP could realise 4 to 6x returns if those resistance zones are broken, especially with institutional and ETF-related inflows expected under the new regulations.

Remittix Is Rising Fast As a Utility And Metrics Give It an Edge

Remittix is drawing comparisons with SOL and XRP, and recent news suggests it may outperform both depending on how trends evolve. In contrast to Solana’s long-established infrastructure and Ripple’s regulatory strength, Remittix is focused sharply on utility, user rewards, and security, appealing to investors seeking high growth.

Remittix is fully audited by CertiK and ranked number one among pre-launch tokens. Its beta wallet is live with features including crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries, support for 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies.

The token has sold over 667 million RTX tokens, it is priced at $0.1080, and the project has raised over $26.1 million. It has also secured 2 centralized exchange listings already and is preparing for a third listing.

Here are recent developments that make Remittix one to watch among the top trending cryptos today:

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Utility first token powering real transaction volume

Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term growth

Global payout rails are already integrated and expanding

Solid Players Vs High Fly Potential

Solana is benefiting from institutional treasury accumulation, ETF optimism, and technical strength above $250. XRP is riding regulatory tailwinds, whale activity and inclusion in policy shifts around crypto ETFs.

Yet among the three, Remittix stands out for its combination of utility, verified security, listing activity and community incentives. Remittix is being mentioned with increasing frequency in top trending crypto news, and may be creating momentum that rivals its more established counterparts.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Solana, Ripple & Remittix: Here’s The Latest Crypto News For The Top Three Trending Cryptos Today appeared first on Coindoo.