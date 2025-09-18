Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains

2025/09/18
Solana is pushing to $250 after briefly touching $249 on Sunday, following increased interest from investors and a rising 1-day performance up 4.7%.

$SOL’s price has been lagging behind investor activity on the blockchain, but it seems to be catching up now. We’ve also seen a visible increase in the number of active addresses trading $SOL since August 2024, which coincided with a higher number of transactions.

That number’s up by 16% in the last week alone.

The number of active addresses and transactions for $SOL over the years.

Combine this with the increased social dominance, which measures the asset’s presence in discussions across various social media platforms and forums, and we can confidently say that $SOL is a hot asset right now.

This makes Snorter Token ($SNORT) a hot asset by association, especially due to its Snorter Bot, one of the cheapest and fastest Solana trading bots to come.

Is $SOL In Mid-Bull Run?

$SOL is $246 at the time of writing, up 4.64% within the last 24 hours and 10.67% over the last seven days. Things are looking promising, but whether the token can sustain its bull push is another story.

The coin’s first major resistance point is $249, which it broke briefly on Sunday, when it traded at $249.09. But the breakout was short-lived and $SOL couldn’t build momentum for a sustained push.

$SOL breaking $249 on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap

We believe that the key to $SOL’s strength above the $249 is community support and sustained interest from treasury companies. If $SOL breaks this psychological point, we could see a $270 rally, fueled by community hype and FOMO investments.

For reference, the last 30 days have been extremely fruitful for Solana, with the biggest treasuries hoarding $SOL en masse. Forward Industries is the biggest hit piece, after the company bought 6,822,000 $SOL at an average price of $232, for a total investment of $1.58B.

Actually, six of the biggest nine Solana treasuries made massive purchases in the last month, totaling over $600M. Over $2.1B if we include Forward Industries.

CoinGecko data showing the 30-day activity of the largest Solana treasuries

This type of institutional activity, combined with Solana’s growing social dominance, could give us another $SOL ATH by the end of the month. If that happens, Snorter Token’s $4M presale could pump massively over the next few months.

Solana-Based Snorter Bot Makes Coin Hunting Profitable Again

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is a token that feeds the Snorter Bot, the sniper rifle-trained Aardvark with one goal in mind: find and snipe the hottest tokens on the market.

The Bot is the Snorter team’s response to the most common issues related to coin hunting: too risky, too complex and complicated, and too uncertain.

The Bot fixes these problems by making coin hunting affordable, effective, and safe, while operating from its Telegram nest with pristine accuracy.

Snorter Bot can snipe the target tokens in milliseconds after liquidity appears, making it more effective than even UIs like Raydium and Jupiter.

Snorter Token’s primary perks

Because it only operates in its Telegram chat, the Bot turns the need for multiple wallets and browser extensions obsolete. This makes coin hunting easier to understand and engage with for novice traders who lack the experience or know-how to engage with other high-end tools.

From a safety perspective, the Bot relies on real-time indicators to detect and avoid suspicious projects like honeypots and rug pulls.

The presale has raised almost $4M since it started and it’s still going strong. If you want to diversify your portfolio with some $SNORT, now’s the time, given that the token trades for the presale price of $0.1047.

The dynamic APY of 117% for stakers is additional incentive if you want to invest early.

We expect the token to perform very well post-launch, once profit-grab traders have dumped their stacks and long investors begin to accumulate.

So, go to $HYPER’s official presale page, read more about the project, and get your tokens today.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Solana Sees Increased Interest From Investors as $SOL and Snorter Token ($SNORT) Record Consistent Gains appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
