Solana (SOL) Jumps 5.5% as Index Moves Higher

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:30
CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4284.12, up 1.6% (+65.55) since 4 .p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thirteen of 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: SOL (+5.5%) and AAVE (+2.4%).

Laggards: AVAX (-2.4%) and ICP (-1.4%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/12/coindesk-20-performance-update-solana-sol-jumps-5-5-as-index-moves-higher

