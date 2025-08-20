Solana (SOL) Price Analysis & Prediction and Rising Crypto to Watch in Q3–Q4 2025

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 02:30
Solana
SOL$178.17-2.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001799+5.14%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000415-9.78%

As the crypto market navigates a volatile August, Solana remains under the microscope for investors and analysts alike. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also emerges as a noteworthy player, leveraging its decentralized lending to capture attention in the DeFi market.  

Mutuum Finance presale price is $0.035 in stage. Stage 7 will see a 14.29% rise to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised more than $14.6 million in capital and has been supported by more than 15,400 investors. While Solana’s trajectory holds cautious optimism, Mutuum Finance is the new crypto to watch.

Solana Price Analysis

Solana (SOL) is trading at approximately $192.46. The cryptocurrency has experienced a notable uptrend, with a 24-hour price increase of 0.02536%. Despite this, SOL faces challenges in surpassing the $200 mark, indicating potential resistance levels. Analysts suggest that if the current momentum persists, SOL could target a range between $245 and $270 in the coming months. 

However, market sentiment remains cautious, with some investors turning their attention to emerging projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is gaining traction in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space

Investors Join Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently trading at $0.035 in presale stage 6. More than $14.6 million has been raised and more than 15400 early investors have bought tokens. Token price in Presale Stage 7 will be $0.04, which is 14.3% more than Stage 6.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) launched its Official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Users will get a share of the program’s $50,000 USDT reward if they are able to find possible bugs on the project.

The purpose of the bounty program is to provide the same amount of protection for all classes of vulnerabilities. It is categorized into four classes of severity; i.e., major, minor, low, and critical.

Mutuum Finance Announces Huge Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also announced a $100,000 giveaway where participants will be rewarded in the form of $10,000 MUTM tokens. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is also audited and certified by CertiK.

New Era in Decentralized Lending

Mutuum Finance’s non-custodial liquidity protocol enables decentralized lending with which users have complete control of their assets while lending. Through lending, users generate passive income from borrowers and lenders automatically receive funds by collateralizing a number of assets over the loan. The automatic adjustment of the interest rate by the system maximizes capital structure and sustainability for the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a dual-lending mechanism with world-class flexibility for users in the form of Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model enables smart contracts to manage lending pools that automatically change interest rates in perfectly coordinated synchronization with the market. The lenders can count on stable revenues, and borrowers have secure options when borrowing funds.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) does away with intermediaries through direct communication between borrowing entities and lending participants. Any asset of a risky nature needs just such a completely decentralized system that gives maximum leeway to users.

As Solana (SOL) navigates resistance near the $200 mark and eyes potential targets between $245–$270, investors are increasingly seeking emerging opportunities in the DeFi market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as a high-potential project, with presale tokens at $0.035 in stage 6 and a projected 14.3% increase to $0.04 in stage 7. 

With over $14.6 million raised, 15,400+ investors onboard, and initiatives like a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program, $100K token giveaway, and a USD-pegged stablecoin launch, MUTM combines security, transparency, and innovation. Its dual-lending platform, offering Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer options, provides users with flexible, non-custodial earning opportunities. For investors seeking a blend of established market presence and cutting-edge DeFi potential, monitoring SOL while engaging early in MUTM could offer a balanced strategy for growth in late 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
