Solana (SOL) Price: Can $200 Support Hold as Smart Money Accumulates

Solana has entered a sharp correction phase, dropping from recent highs to trade just above $210. The cryptocurrency fell over 10% this week and another 3% today, putting pressure on key support levels.Solana (SOL) Price
The $200 mark has emerged as the next crucial test for SOL. Market participants are bracing for further losses due to the speed of the decline, which increases the likelihood that this psychological level may not hold.
From a technical perspective, the 50-day exponential moving average at $206 represents the final immediate support. If Solana fails to stabilize at this level, the decline could accelerate toward the 100-day EMA around $193.
This deeper support level corresponds with a wider retracement zone. A clear break below $193 could subject SOL to a lengthy correction, with potential targets in the $180 region.Source: TradingView
Market sentiment remains mixed based on volume profiles. Selling activity has dominated recent sessions but has not yet reached capitulation levels.
The network is experiencing a major shift in trading patterns. Memecoin activity, which once represented over 60% of Solana’s DEX volume in late 2024 and early 2025, has dropped to under 30%.
This marks the lowest share since February 2024. The decline followed the launch of official Trump and Melania memecoins, which preceded a series of rug pulls and project collapses.
Daily DEX users have fallen from a peak of 4.8 million in January to below 800,000 by September. This retreat in speculative activity has coincided with Solana’s current price struggles.
Stablecoin trading has stepped in to replace memecoin speculation. Swaps between SOL and stablecoins now represent nearly 58% of DEX volume, the highest level since November 2023.
Solana’s stablecoin ecosystem has grown to more than $12 billion, up from $5 billion at the start of the year. This growth indicates the network is maturing beyond its memecoin boom phase.
The shift toward stablecoins reflects increased institutional adoption. Traders are using these assets for hedging, payments, and institutional strategies rather than pure speculation.
Pantera Capital recently purchased billions of SOL tokens at high average prices, setting a new floor on the chart. These institutional moves have provided some support despite the recent decline.Source: DefiLlama
Solana’s total value locked grew 0.30% over the past month while Ethereum’s TVL dropped more than 7%. The network continues to average more than $5 billion in daily DEX and on-chain volume.
The RSI indicator sits at 44, showing cooling momentum without reaching oversold conditions. The MACD is tilting slightly bearish, reflecting the current downward pressure.
Bulls need to reclaim the $221 level to turn the trend back in their favor. Until then, the prevailing outlook remains bearish with the path of least resistance pointing lower.
If SOL holds the $200-$210 support zone, analysts see potential for a move toward $295. A breakout from that level could target the $400 range that some analysts have projected.
The post Solana (SOL) Price: Can $200 Support Hold as Smart Money Accumulates appeared first on CoinCentral.