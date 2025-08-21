Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:16
Despite sellers’ pressure, some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Article imageSOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 3% over the past day.

Article imageImage by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a resistance breakout of $182.30. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $190 mark.

Article imageImage by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls are trying to get back in the game after yesterday’s bearish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $180-$190 is the most likely scenario.

Article imageImage by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $209 mark. In that case, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 range.

SOL is trading at $184.89 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/solana-sol-price-prediction-for-august-20

Kanye West apparently launches 'YZY' Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
