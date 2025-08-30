Solana (SOL) Takes the Top Spot: Santiment Reveals the Altcoins Developers Are Focusing on Most!

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Santiment has revealed the Solana (SOL)-based altcoins that crypto developers have been focusing on the most over the past 30 days.

Accordingly, Solana (SOL) ranked first on the list, followed by Wormhole (W) and Drift Protocol (DRIFT).

According to the list shared by Santiment, the SOL-based altcoins that developers have focused most on in the last month are listed as follows:

“1 -Solana – SOL 2 -Wormhole – W 3-Drift Protocol – DRIFT 4-Pyth Network– PYTH 5- Swarms – SWARMS 6-Jito – JTO 7-Helium – IOT 8-Metaplex – MPLX 9-Neon– NEON 10- Jupiter– JUP”

As expected, SOL, the core token of the Solana ecosystem, topped the list with a developer score of 138.3. Wormhole followed closely behind with a developer score of 41.4. The Solana ecosystem has become popular with new tokens and token hunters, particularly due to its relatively low minting and transaction fees.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/solana-sol-takes-the-top-spot-santiment-reveals-the-altcoins-developers-are-focusing-on-most/

