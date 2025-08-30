Solana Staking Crushes ETH With Double the Rate And High Yield

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 18:24
Threshold
T$0.01618+0.68%
Solana
SOL$202.23-2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1048+0.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020601+13.14%
Edge
EDGE$0.507+26.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,381.71+0.71%
  • On-chain data shows Solana’s 67% staked supply rate is more than double that of Ethereum’s 30%
  • Solana’s baseline staking reward of 6.6% is significantly higher than Ethereum’s 2.8% APY via Lido
  • SOL offers no staking minimums and 2-3 day unlocks, giving it a major edge over ETH’s rigid terms

On-chain data reveals a trend that institutions are watching closely; investors are choosing to stake Solana (SOL) at more than double the rate of Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum being a legacy chain, Solana’s superior rewards and flexible terms are making it the clear winner in the war for staked capital. This trend is backed by a surge in institutional adoption, with public companies already holding massive SOL positions.

Related: Solana (SOL) Institutional Adoption Surges as Public Companies Amass $591 Million

On-Chain Data Shows Solana’s Staking Rate is Double Ethereum’s

The data from Solanabeach tells the whole story. Roughly 67% of Solana’s total supply is currently staked, representing over $82 billion in locked value.

In stark contrast, according to beaconcha, only about 30% of Ethereum’s total supply is staked. This isn’t a new development; Solana’s staked value briefly overtook Ethereum’s back in April 2025, and it has dominated by the percentage metric ever since. This shows a clear and sustained preference among holders to lock up SOL over ETH.

Solana’s 6.6% Staking Reward Crushes Ethereum’s 2.8% APY

The primary reason investors prefer staking SOL is simple; it pays you better.

Solana’s native block rewards offer validators a baseline APY of around 6.6%, driven by the network’s planned inflation schedule. Liquid staking platforms like Jito can push this yield even higher, often exceeding 8% through MEV rewards.

Ethereum, on the other hand, offers a much lower baseline yield. Lido, the largest liquid staking provider, currently offers an APY of only 2.8%. For capital allocators, the choice is obvious.

Source: X

No Minimums and Fast Unlocks Give Solana a Major Edge

Beyond the yield, Solana makes staking far more accessible. Anyone can stake any amount of SOL directly from their wallet with a simple 2-3 day unlock period.

In Ethereum’s case, it’s the opposite. To run a validator node, requires a minimum of 32 ETH (over $120,000), a barrier that pushes most users into liquid staking pools with longer, more variable unlock periods. 

This combination of high capital requirements and rigid terms is a major deterrent. It’s a key factor in a broader market shift, from Ethereum staking to the coming wave of altcoin ETFs, is set to be redefined this market cycle.

Related: From Ethereum Staking to Altcoin ETFs, October Could Redefine Crypto Investing

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/solana-staking-vs-ethereum-why-sol-is-winning/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program