Solana stocks keep falling as Wall Street pitches another $1B

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 02:06
Solana
SOL$187.67-8.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09683-3.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018677-8.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.15393-8.68%

Leaders of the crypto industry want to raise another $1 billion to sell even more solana (SOL) treasury stock, despite a terrible track record of delivering returns to shareholders.

Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Cantor Fitzgerald have secured an endorsement from the Solana Foundation to work on a share sale using the largest quantity of SOL on any public company’s balance sheet.

If the deal finalizes, their new public company would outrank the largest publicly traded SOL treasury, Upexi.

The arc of Upexi’s stock is similar to the stock of all other major SOL treasury companies: down. On April 21, in the midst of a springtime mania, investors valued Upexi at 10.4x more than the SOL on Upexi’s balance sheet. By July 24, that premium had declined 90%.

As of publication time, Upexi remains 65% off its high for this year. 

Nor has its pivot into SOL fixed any of its long-term struggles. Over the last five years, Upexi’s stock has declined 92%.

A terrible year for Solana treasury stocks

As Upexi declined in price this year, another dealmaker called off plans to launch a SOL treasury company. Joe McCann’s Solana Digital Asset Treasury canceled plans for its $1.5 billion SPAC deal following backlash over the underperformance of its Asymmetric Financial fund.

Undeterred, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are now returning to capital markets to try to drum up enthusiasm. They hope to raise three times more SOL than Upexi and top the leaderboard.

Galaxy Trading, one of the parties behind the deal, previously raised over $600 million for a SOL fund that purchased assets from the FTX bankruptcy estate sale. 

Read more: Largest Solana treasury company falls below 1X mNAV

Unfortunately, almost every SOL treasury company has declined once the first few exuberant days of launch have passed. Upexi has declined 65% since April. DeFi Development is 68% off its May high. Exodus Movement is 77% off its year-to-date high. In Canada, Sol Strategies has lost 80% since its peak this year.

It is almost impossible to find any SOL treasury stock that has performed well. A couple foreign microcap penny stocks have managed to trade sideways on miniscule volume.

Combined, their market capitalization losses from their Solana treasury debuts earlier this year exceed $2 billion.

Nevertheless, Cantor Fitzgerald, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and the Solana Foundation are optimistic about marketing another $1 billion deal.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/solana-stocks-keep-falling-as-wall-street-pitches-another-1b/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits