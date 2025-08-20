Solana Surges 4% Weekly, Will $181 Support Trigger Breakout?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:54
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.41%
Solana
SOL$178.24-2.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-0.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-4.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-3.41%

Key Insights

  • Solana holds $182 support as traders watch for rebound toward $188–$192 or drop below $176.
  • Recent liquidations cleared leveraged longs, reducing risk and leaving market conditions cleaner for SOL’s next move.
  • $181–$182 remains Solana’s critical level, likely deciding whether price continues upward or breaks lower.
Solana Surges 4% Weekly, Will $181 Support Trigger Breakout?Solana Surges 4% Weekly, Will $181 Support Trigger Breakout?

Solana (SOL) is currently trading near $182, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $5.15 billion. The token has gained 1% in the past day and is up 3.81% over the past week. Despite this modest growth, the chart shows that SOL has been consolidating after a sharp pullback from its recent highs.

Earlier this week, the price tested levels above $200 before facing strong selling pressure that pushed it back toward the $182 region. The $182 level has now become an important short-term support, with buyers stepping in multiple times to keep the market from dropping further.

Support Levels Define Market Action

Analyst TraderSZ commented, “$SOL support,” referring to the importance of this current range. The $182 zone has acted as a pivot, preventing deeper losses and giving traders a level to watch for potential rebounds. If SOL manages to hold above this support, the next upside targets could be between $188 and $192.

However, a decisive break below $182 would leave the door open for further declines. In that case, traders may look toward the $176–$172 area as the next possible downside zone. Market participants are watching closely to see if Solana can maintain its footing around current prices or if more selling pressure will emerge.

Source: TraderSZSource: TraderSZ

Long Position Liquidations Reshape the Market

A separate view comes from CW, who shared a liquidation heatmap showing how leveraged long positions in SOL were recently flushed out. The sharp decline from $195 to the $178–$180 zone triggered widespread liquidations, especially between $188 and $192. These levels saw the heaviest pressure as cascading stop-outs forced prices lower.

The heatmap also showed additional liquidation activity around $183–$185 before the market found temporary stability near $180. According to the analyst, 

“$SOL has liquidated most of its high leveraged long positions. Only a small amount remains.” 

This indicates that much of the leverage in the market has already been cleared, leaving conditions less crowded by vulnerable long orders.

Traders Await the Next Move

With the bulk of leveraged longs removed, the market may be positioned in a cleaner state with reduced risk of cascading liquidations. The focus now shifts to whether SOL can hold its support between $178 and $182.

If buying strength increases, a push toward $188–$192 could follow. If selling resumes, however, traders may look to the lower $170s as the next support. For now, the $181–$182 level remains the key area that could decide whether Solana extends its weekly gains or gives back ground.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/solana-surges-4-weekly/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules