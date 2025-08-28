Solana developers are pushing a major consensus overhaul with the Alpenglow proposal, now in the validator voting stage.

Just over 10% of validators have backed the upgrade as of European morning hours on Thursday, a tracker shows, with over 88% of eligible participants yet to cast their choice.

If passed, it would replace Proof-of-History and TowerBFT with a faster, more resilient design centered on two new components: Votor and Rotor.

Proof of history is Solana’s existing consensus mechanism. It timestamps transactions, allowing validators to determine the correct order without wasting time on syncing (which creates a slower network). TowerBFT is the network’s voting system. Validators use previous votes as a guide, helping them quickly agree on the next block while resisting attacks.

The big draw in the new consensus proposal Votor, which would cut the time it takes for a transaction to be finalized from more than 12 seconds to around 150 milliseconds, making network confirmations feel effectively instant for users.

Rotor, planned for a later stage, aims to make the network more efficient by reducing the number of times data needs to be transferred between validators — an upgrade designed to support high-activity applications, such as DeFi and gaming.

Alpenglow also introduces a “20+20” resilience model, which promises to keep the chain running even if 20% of validators are adversarial and another 20% are offline.

The proposal frames this as a step toward achieving faster speeds while enhancing security and fairness for validators.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/08/28/solana-targets-near-instant-finality-as-alpenglow-upgrade-heads-to-vote